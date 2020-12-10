Georgia Tech breaks coronavirus piñata after beating Nebraska

Georgia Tech had a different way of celebrating its win over Nebraska on Wednesday night.

The Yellow Jackets men’s basketball coach, Josh Pastner, gave his team a pep talk in the locker room after the 75-64 victory and surprised his players when he took out a COVID piñata to smash afterward.

In the video posted to Twitter, Pastner let Khalid Moore get up in front of the coaches and his teammates to smash the ball. It took a little bit for Moore to completely break the piñata but when he did, a bunch of candy came out.

Georgia Tech moved to 2-2 on the year with the victory. It’s the team’s second straight win after starting the season off on a bad note losing in double overtime to Georgia State and then to Mercer. Georgia Tech upset Kentucky on Sunday and is now on a winning streak.

Moore finished with 11 points and eight rebounds in the win.

Jose Alvarado scored 24 points in the game. Nineteen of his 24 came in the second half. He scored 15 points in about 15 minutes to help Georgia Tech come back from a 10-point deficit in the second half.

Moses Wright also had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Wright and Alvarado are among the leading scorers in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Georgia Tech heads back to the East Coast to take on Florida State next week. Nebraska will play No. 8 Creighton on Friday.