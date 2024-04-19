Georgia man accused of transporting millions of dollars worth of stolen Masters merchandise, memorabilia

A Georgia man is facing federal charges after being accused of stealing millions of dollars of Masters merchandise and memorabilia from Augusta National Golf Club for more than a dozen years, according to court records.

Richard Brendan Globensky, 39, was charged Tuesday with transporting goods across state lines into Florida, “knowing the same had been stolen, converted and taken by fraud,” The Associated Press reported, citing court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Globensky is accused of stealing the items from 2009 through 2022.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Chicago Tribune, which first reported the news, identified Globensky as a former warehouse coordinator at Augusta National. A source with knowledge of the case told the outlet that he was tasked with overseeing Masters memorabilia for years.

It was not immediately clear what stolen goods were taken.

Masters merchandise is officially only sold on the grounds of Augusta National Golf Club – making the allure of the patron experience that much more desirable.

DC MAYOR’S TAXPAYER-FUNDED TRIP TO RITZY THE MASTERS GOLF TOURNEY CALLED AN ‘ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT VISIT’

Patrons will make the gift shop at Augusta National their first stop, as they navigate long lines to get their hands on items like the quirky garden gnomes, which have been the latest craze since they were first introduced in 2016.

In 2022, Forbes estimated that the Masters Tournament generated $69 million in revenue from merchandise sales alone.

However, many of those items – like the garden gnomes – find themselves on websites like eBay at ridiculous markups.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Globensky’s arraignment was set for next month, according to The Chicago Tribune. The outlet reported that he is set to enter a guilty plea. Once convicted, he would be ordered to forfeit any property and cash obtained from proceeds traced to the stolen items, the AP reported, citing court documents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.