Georgia football transfer Rodarius Thomas arrested on felony false imprisonment charge

Georgia wide receiver Rodarius Thomas was arrested on two charges Monday, including felony false imprisonment, according to online jail records.

Thomas was being held without bail at the Athens-Clarke County Jail. University of Georgia police arrested Thomas at around 4:04 a.m. ET. He was also charged with misdemeanor battery-family violence.

The University of Georgia didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Details surrounding Thomas’ arrest weren’t immediately known.

Thomas, who is from Eufaula, Alabama, was one of the top wide receiver transfers in the portal. He had recently transferred from Mississippi State with former Missouri star Dominic Lovett to Georgia in late December.

He played in 19 games for the Bulldogs between 2021 and 2022. He had 62 catches for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns in that span. Last season, he led Mississippi State with 44 catches for 626 yards and seven touchdowns.

Thomas was expected to fill in the hole left by a transferring Adonai Mitchell, who announced Saturday he was leaving for Texas.

Georgia finished the 2022 season as national champions for the second consecutive year. The Bulldogs defeated TCU in the national championship 65-7. Bulldogs wide receivers had four touchdowns in that game.