Georgia fans arrested for just trying to celebrate with their dawgs

Georgia fans were all smiles while being led out of Lucas Oil Stadium by police after jumping over walls and running on the field after their Dawgs pulled off the improbable and finally won a national championship, the school’s first since 1980.

Indiana police had their hands full with a few ol’ boys who just wanted to be there with the Dawgs as the confetti fell and Kirby hoisted that trophy that will finally make so many lives complete across the Peach State.

It’s hard to blame the Dawgs fans for making a run for it. Life has been so hard over the years. They’ve spent decades on message boards battling Bama fans, LSU fans, Auburn fans, Vols fans and especially Florida fans without a modern era national championship to brag about.

The emotion poured out of their bodies last night, especially the body of the guy wearing the Dawgs jersey who managed to run around in the confetti before the police got their hands on him. Look at the smile on this guy’s face.

It was all worth it.