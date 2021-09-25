Georgia drops 35 points on Vanderbilt in first quarter of SEC matchup

No. 2 Georgia showcased its might against SEC opponent Vanderbilt early on Saturday.

The Bulldogs put 35 points on the Commodores in the first quarter. Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels had two touchdown passes – one to Ladd McConkey and the other to Brock Bowers.

Bowers and McConkey also had two of the three rushing touchdowns in the quarter. Bowers had a 12-yard scoring run. McConkey had a 24-yard rushing TD. Zamir White had the other score.

The early onslaught drew some reactions on social media.

The Bulldogs were leading 38-0 at halftime

Georgia entered the game undefeated with one of the best defenses in football, averaging just 7.7 points per game through the first three games of the season. They were third in the country in points allowed. The team was also third in the nation in rushing yards allowed, averaging 216.7 total yards.

Georgia started the season off with a close victory over Clemson and then had massive wins against UAB and South Carolina to set up the Vanderbilt game. The Commodores came in 1-2 on the season.

The Bulldogs have two key SEC matchups on the docket in consecutive weeks: Next week at home against No. 16 Arkansas; and on Oct. 9 showdown against No. 23 Auburn.