Georgia celebrates national championship in front of capacity crowd in Athens

After defeating Alabama on Monday night, Georgia was welcomed home on Tuesday to a huge crowd outside the football facility.

But on Saturday, 90,000 fans packed into the stadium to celebrate the championship-winning team. On a cold January day, officials had to turn fans away at the stadium, which was preceded by a parade through the streets.

A stage was set up between the hedges, with players and coaches being celebrated by the raucous crowd. Also in attendance was SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, who also shared his thoughts on the Bulldogs winning a title.

“As the commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, I think the four-team Playoff worked out fine this year, didn’t you?”

“I have never been to a stadium full on a Saturday in January,” Sankey added.

The fans gave Kirby Smart a standing ovation as he took the stage, while he thanked players from previous years who bled for the program and were a part of the past team that lost against Alabama for the National title. After thanking the fans for being a part of the journey, he pointed out that the support his team received all year long was important to the overall build of the program.

“We’ve seen you take over Indy twice. We are requesting to get part-ownership in that state.”

Before exiting the stage and letting his players get a moment in the spotlight, Kirby Smart had this to say to Georgia fans all over the country.

“We’re burning the boats baby and coming back.”

One of the most popular players, outside of Stetson Bennett, Jordan Davis took the stage to a loud roar. He talked about coming back to finish business and doing it with his brothers, especially the ones who had an opportunity to be playing in the NFL this season. He got the crowd riled up, then took it to the next level by taking off his jacket and showing off an Atlanta Braves jersey, which sent the crowd into a frenzy.

The day ended with the seniors from the 1980 Bulldog team raising the 2021 National Championship flag inside the stadium. The football season couldn’t have ended in a better way, with the crowd singing the fight song as players exited the field.

The Bulldogs enjoyed the afternoon, but I promise you Kirby Smart was ready to get back on the road to recruit for the future.

Today was a good day for Georgia, but the coaches are hoping they’re back in the stadium, celebrating another championship in 2023.