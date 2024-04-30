Georgia AG files suit against Biden administration for Title IX revision: ‘Destroying women’s sports’

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has taken action against the Biden administration’s revised Title IX rule, in which sex discrimination includes discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.

The revision also fails to forbid schools from enacting bans on transgender athletes competing against biological females, which Carr believes upends the foundation of women’s sports.

“The Biden administration is destroying women’s sports by gutting commonsense provisions that protect female athletes and demanding that biological males be allowed to compete against females,” Carr said, via a press release. “Today we have taken action to defend women’s rights to fair competition, and we will keep fighting until we end this absurdity once and for all.”

Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, the Independent Women’s Law Center, Independent Women’s Network, Parents Defending Education and Speech First, Inc. are also listed as plaintiffs in the complaint.

The Biden administration’s revision of Title IX redefines “sex” as “gender identity” and “sexual orientation,” while also requiring schools to ensure students use “preferred pronouns” for their classmates. If not, the school is at risk of losing federal funding.

A school must also not separate or treat people differently based on sex, which will allow locker rooms and bathrooms to be based on gender identity.

“While different administrations can have different policy views, they cannot override the text that Congress enacted in 1972 or overrule the binding precedent of this circuit. The Biden rule does both—to the detriment of the States, their schools, and their students. For a host of reasons, this new rule violates the Administrative Procedure Act and should be set aside,” the lawsuit reads.

Carr has previously pushed back against Biden’s Title IX revision, which was first introduced in July 2022. He called upon the NCAA to protect women’s sports by repealing the rule allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports. Carr has also taken similar legal action in support of Arizona and West Virginia’s “Save Women’s Sports Act.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also released a statement telling the Texas Education Agency to ignore Biden’s “illegal dictate.”

“Congress wrote Title IX to protect women,” Abbott wrote on X with a copy of a letter addressed to Biden. “Biden, with no authority to do so, rewrote Title IX to protect men who identify as women. This tramples Texas laws that prohibit men in women’s sports.”

In Abbott’s letter, he writes to Biden, “Texas will fight to protect those laws and to deny your abuse of authority.”

The Biden administration’s revision has received backlash from many different angles, including Riley Gaines, host of the “Gaines for Girls” podcast on OutKick.

“The president and his administration can’t act like they care about women or our opportunities and then go and wipe out women’s protections under the country’s landmark sex equality law,” she said.

“Title IX was passed over fifty years ago to end unjust discrimination in education, including athletics. I experienced this law [being] undermined when female athletes like myself were told to keep quiet when a male swimmer took home a title in the women’s division and deprived female athletes of awards, honors, and the opportunity to compete.”

The Independent Women’s Forum also released a statement.

“This new rule turns Title IX on its head through extra-statutory regulations that require schools to allow males to self-identify into women’s spaces, opportunities, and athletics,” the IWF said.

