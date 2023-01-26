Georgia AD says victims of fatal car crash ‘were not engaged in athletic department duties’ at the time

The University of Georgia announced Tuesday it was conducting a “thorough review” into the circumstances that led to a fatal car crash that resulted in the deaths of offensive lineman Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy earlier this month.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks released a statement clarifying that Willock, LeCroy and the two other members of the Georgia football team involved in the crash — offensive lineman Warren McClendon and staffer Victoria Bowles — were not “engaged in athletic department duties” at the time.

“Out of respect for the families involved, we have refrained from making any public statements up to this point regarding the circumstances of the tragic accident that claimed two lives and injured two members of our campus community,” the statement from Brooks said.

EXCESSIVE SPEED CONTRIBUTED TO CRASH THAT KILLED DEVIN WILLOCK, GEORGIA FOOTBALL STAFFER: POLICE

“However, we want the public to know that the athletic department is conducting a thorough review, in coordination with appropriate legal counsel, to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. We want to emphasize that these individuals were not engaged in athletic department duties around the time of this incident.”

Brooks noted that, in addition to conducting its own review, Georgia is working with law enforcement in its investigation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Our review is preliminary at this time, and the athletic department is fully cooperating with law enforcement officials to determine all the facts surrounding this tragedy,” Brooks said.

“Coach Smart and I are also actively reviewing relevant football policies, and, at the conclusion of that review, we will take steps to implement any improvements in our policies and procedures that may be needed.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The university’s statement follows a report that multiple players, including those involved in the crash and the two staffers, were captured on footage leaving a strip club 15 minutes before the crash.

Investigators said in a preliminary report that excessive speed was a contributing factor in a fatal car crash.