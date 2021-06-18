George Mason pitcher Sang Ho Baek dies at 20 following complications from Tommy John Surgery

George Mason University Patriots pitcher Sang Ho Baek died over the weekend after suffering from complications from Tommy John surgery, the university confirmed Friday. He was 20.

The George Mason Athletics Department in Fairfax, Virginia issued a statement mourning the loss of the right-handed pitcher who died Saturday after just completing his freshman year.

JOHN MARINATTO, RAN BIG EAST IN TIME OF TUMULT, DIES AT 64

“We are devastated by the passing of Sang,” George Mason baseball head coach Bill Brown said. “Sang was an incredible teammate who was loved by everyone associated with Mason baseball. He will be missed and forever cherished in our hearts. Right now, our thoughts are with Sang’s family at this unbearably difficult time.”

Assistant Vice President and Director of Athletics Brad Edwards said in a separate statement that the school was informed by Sang’s family.

“Sang embodied everything you would want from a student-athlete. He was an excellent student, dedicated teammate and friend to so many. We are committed to providing support and resources to Sang’s teammates and all those in the Mason family who loved him.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A GoFundMe page set up for Sang’s family pointed to complications following a recent Tommy John Surgery, a common reconstructive surgery among pitchers.

“After battling through injuries throughout the season, Sang required Tommy John surgery. He suddenly passed away due to complications with his surgery. As a team, we are all mourning his passing.”

According to TMZ Sports , Sang suffered a blood clot while in recovery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sang was originally from Salisbury, Maryland where he attended James M. Bennett High School before playing for the Patriots. He appeared in seven games, according to the team’s website.