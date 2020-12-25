George Kittle will return for 49ers this week vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers won’t return to the playoffs in 2020, but they will have one of their best players back in action against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.

Tight end George Kittle will be active against the Cardinals, according to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Kittle hasn’t played since Week 8, when he injured his foot, and he was expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Kittle was removed from the IR last week, but he didn’t play in the 49ers’ 41-33 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Athletic reported that Shanahan said Kittle may be the healthiest player on the team, but he will be on a “pitch count.”

A year after making the Super Bowl, the 49ers have been hit with the injury bug all season long.

Not only did San Francisco lose Kittle, but defensive ends Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas were lost for the season with ACL injuries, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been battling injuries as well.

The 49ers will start third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard after backup Nick Mullens suffered an injured right elbow that could lead to Tommy John surgery.