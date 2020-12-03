George Foreman believes Mike Tyson could contend for title: 'He can beat some of these guys'

There were many people impressed with Mike Tyson’s performance against Roy Jones Jr. in their boxing match last Saturday night.

He even caught the eye of George Foreman, who believes that Tyson could compete for a heavyweight title even now at 54 years old.

“If he gets three more exhibitions like that, at that level, I would even back him in challenging any title contender, even a champion,” Foreman told TMZ Sports. “If the right situation arrived, Mike Tyson could be in for a good title shot… And [with three more] of these exhibitions, he can beat some of these guys who can be champion out there.”

Foreman, who in 1994 at the age of 45 became the oldest fighter to win a heavyweight championship, is so confident in Tyson, he said that he would pick him to beat heavyweight contenders like Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Deontay Wilder.

“If you go 8 two-minute rounds, I’d back Tyson,” Foreman told the website. “10 two-minute rounds, I’d back Tyson.”

The two-time former heavyweight king added: “I was on the edge of my seat. I did exhibitions with Sonny Liston, I’ve seen [Muhammad Ali] do exhibitions, but I’ve never seen one that exciting, never.”