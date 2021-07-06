The Milwaukee Bucks are in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 and actor George Clooney wants to make sure fans have an extralong weekend to celebrate.

Clooney’s tequila company Casamigos partnered with the Bucks on a get-out-of-work letter. The Bucks tweeted the letter on Sunday and it was signed by Clooney.

The letter reads:

“It’s me, George Clooney! I just wanted to give a heads up that (insert name here) will need to be excused from the entire day of work on Monday.

“If you haven’t heard, the Milwaukee Bucks had a thrilling victory and clinched the 2021 Eastern Conference Title last night! It’s not surprising that we enjoyed a shot or two on and off of the court while celebrating with thousands of other Milwaukee Bucks fans and Casamigos Tequila all night long!

“I am writing on behalf of this loyal Bucks fan to document (insert name here) absence and inform you that (insert name here) will return to work on Tuesday after a much needed personal recovery day!”

Luckily for most Bucks fans, Monday was the holiday for the Fourth of July.

The Bucks took care of the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night to get to the Finals.

Fans might need another letter for Wednesday after the Bucks player the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.