Generals earn first USFL win in 10-6 victory over winless Panthers

The New Jersey Generals got their first win in the USFL after defeating the Michigan Panthers 10-6 on Friday night.

The Panthers, led by quarterback Shea Patterson, made a late fourth-quarter push. Trailing by four with just five seconds left on the clock at the 16-yard line, Patterson threw an incomplete pass to wide receiver La’Michael Pettway, sealing Michigan’s fate.

PANTHERS’ JOEY MAGNIFICO CARTED OFF THE FIELD AFTER APPARENT LOWER-BODY INJURY

The Generals were the first to score after relying heavily on their run game to get the ball down the field. On New Jersey’s second possession, quarterback De’Andre Johnson opted to run the ball seven times. Kicker Nick Rose, who missed two field goals in Week 1, finished the drive with a 21-yard field goal.

The Panthers’ offense struggled early on in the first half, but Cameron Scarlett quickly changed the pace of the game after handing Luis Perez his first interception in the USFL. Orion Stewart would score a Panthers’ touchdown just a few plays later for a 6-3 lead after a missed field goal.

But Stewart’s touchdown would be Michigan’s only score in the game.

Running back Darius Victor scored a touchdown with minutes remaining in the first half to give the Generals a 10-6 lead.

Panthers’ tight end Joey Magnifico was carted off the field on the kickoff return after appearing to sustain what broadcasters described as a “serious” lower-body injury.

He was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field after players from both teams came over to check on him. He was reportedly taken to an area hospital with a lower left leg injury.

The USFL also released a new ball for Week 2. The game ball, which is the same size as a regulation NFL ball, contains a chip to track downs but on Friday, kickers were given a different ball to use without the chip.