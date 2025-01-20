GBI agents spotted at CFP National Championship Game as part of buffed security following New Orleans tragedy

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is set to kick off in Atlanta on Monday night, and the city and state have beafed up security measures to ensure everyone at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and its surrounding areas are safe and secure.

Among those with boots on the ground are agents of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, as they posted a picture of two agents on X.

“GBI agents are in Atlanta today ensuring everyone stays safe during the CFP National Championship game,” the post read. “If you see us, come say hi! Please prepare for the weather and stay safe and warm.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Atlanta’s weather is cold, with an expected low of 17 degrees on Monday night. And the GBI agents reflect just how cold it is, as they are bundled up from head to toe.

Gov. Brian P. Kemp issued a state of emergency “to ensure appropriate resources are deployed” due to the below-freezing temperatures.

NOTRE DAME, OHIO STATE MEETING IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP WITH FAITH AT FOREFRONT

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, as well as Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, highlighted increased security measures for the title game, which is being hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the second time since its inception.

While the city has seen this event before, the tragedy in the early hours of New Year’s Day on New Orleans’ historic Bourbon Street led to increased personnel and precautions before Ohio State and Notre Dame kick off. New protocols were incorporated into the extensive preparation for this event.

The terror attack in New Orleans came hours before the Sugar Bowl, which was postponed to the following day as a result.

“Everyone in the Atlanta Police Department will be out working,” Chief Scheirbaum said, per local 11 Alive.

Chief Scheirbaum confirmed that multiple specialized units and visible police presence will be seen at and around the stadium. Specialized units from the Atlanta Fire Department will also be around the city for rapid response situations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s a busy day for Atlanta as their Martin Luther King Jr. Parade to honor the civil rights leader on the federal holiday took place earlier on Monday. It required enhanced security measures as well, with street closures that would eventually transition into the college football festivities.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.