Gator Bowl 2020: Indiana vs. Tennessee preview, how to watch & more

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will be played between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Tennessee Volunteers. The game will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana comes into the game with an 8-4 overall record and a 5-4 record in the Big Ten Conference. Tennessee comes into the game with a 7-5 record and a 5-3 record in the SEC.

The Hoosiers are in their first bowl game since the 2016 season. The Hoosiers have also solidified a winning record for the first time since 1993. Indiana is on a four-game bowl-losing streak. Peyton Ramsey leads the team with 2,227 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes. He took over for Michael Penix Jr., who was lost for the season with a collarbone injury. Stevie Scott leads the team in rushing with 845 yards and 10 touchdowns but is questionable for the game with a leg injury. Whop Philyor leads the team with 69 catches for 1,001 yards and five touchdowns. Jerome Johnson and Allen Stallings have four sacks each.

The Volunteers are marking their first bowl game since the 2016 season and the first time in the Jeremy Pruitt era. Tennessee is on a three-game bowl-winning streak. Jarrett Guarantano leads the offense with 1,937 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes. Ty Chandler leads the team with 620 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Jauan Jennings leads the team with 57 catches for 942 yards and eight touchdowns. However, he’s suspended for the first half of the game due to a flagrant personal foul he committed in the previous game. Darrell Taylor leads the team with seven sacks while Nigel Warrior has a team-high four interceptions.

This will be the second matchup between the two schools ever. The lone previous game came in the 1987 Peach Bowl. Tennessee won, 27-22.

GATOR BOWL INFO

Sponsor: TaxSlayer

Date: January 2

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stadium: TIAA Bank Field

Location: Jacksonville, Fla.

ODDS

Moneyline: Indiana (+105), Tennessee (-125)

Spead: Indiana (+1.5), Tennessee (-1.5)

Over/Under: 51.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

Betting odds courtesy VegasInsider.com