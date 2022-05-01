Gary Sheffield’s take on Aaron Judge, Yankees situation: ‘Grass is not greener on the other side’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LAS VEGAS – Aaron Judge’s place is in New York with the Yankees, former MLB star and Yankee Gary Sheffield says.

Before he teed off Saturday morning at the Las Vegas Invitational Celebrity Golf and Poker Tournament hosted for the first time by The Greens Golf Association in partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas, Sheffield spoke to Fox News Digital and cautioned Judge about eyeing other destinations.

“In his situation, I think that’s the perfect place for him to be. Always leaving is not the answer,” the former Yankees outfielder said. “The grass is not greener on the other side.

“In his case, when you talk about the Yankees, you think of Aaron Judge. When you think of Aaron Judge, you don’t think of him in Seattle or Boston or anywhere else. These guys got to come to that conclusion and start looking at what’s best for their future long term.”

Judge and the Yankees failed to come to an agreement on a contract extension before Opening Day. He’s been one of the top homegrown Yankees stars in recent memory. He’s a three-time All-Star and the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year.

Sheffield said he can still see the Yankees in the World Series by the fall. As for the National League side, he thinks it could be between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets.

He told Fox News Digital he wasn’t surprised by the Mets’ success to start the season.

“When you got (Max) Scherzer anchoring the staff … He’s a leader, not only on the mound but in the clubhouse as well. So he gets those guys to play,” he said.