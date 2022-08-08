Gary Player says son/ex-manager put his trophies, memorabilia up for auction: ‘These items belong to me’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buyers beware.

Golf legend Gary Player issued a statement Monday on social media alerting fans that his son and former manager, Marc Player, had been selling “several trophies and other pieces of memorabilia” belonging to him without his consent.

“I would like to draw the public’s attention to the fact that several trophies and other pieces of memorabilia that form part of my legacy have been put up for auction by my son and ex-manager, Marc,” the statement read.”

GARY PLAYER ON GOLFERS JOINING LIV GOLF: ‘THEY NEED THE MONEY’

“These items belong to me and I have taken action to recover them. I have placed no items for sale — whether by auction or otherwise.”

The stunt pulled by Marc Player comes a little more than a year after Player’s other son, Wayne, received a lifetime ban from the Masters after seemingly deploying a marketing stunt — in poor taste — while serving as a caddie for his father during the opening ceremony of the tournament honoring Lee Elder as the first Black player to participate in the event.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It was wrong,” Player said of his son’s action at the time. “I said to Augusta, ‘Listen, a man’s got to take his punishment. If he does something wrong, and you don’t want him back here again, then just bar him. That’s what you got to do.'”

An attorney for the nine-time major winner told Golf Digest that the items in question were entrusted to Marc Player during his tenure as manager.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The auction house has taken the trophies down from the online auction and is holding them pending resolution of the dispute,” he told the outlet.