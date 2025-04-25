Full 1st round NFL Draft results from a wild night
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night was full of surprises.
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a massive trade to select Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders not being selected in the first round were two of the biggest ones.
The Jaguars kicked off the night with a bang, executing an enormous trade to move up for Hunter. The Jaguars traded the No. 5 overall pick, their second-round pick, fourth-round pick, and 2026 first-round pick in exchange for the Cleveland Browns’ No. 2 overall pick, fourth-round pick, and their sixth-round pick.
GET FULL 2025 NFL DRAFT COVERAGE WITH REAL-TIME PICKS, EXPERT ANALYSIS AND CAN’T-MISS MOMENTS
The dynamic Hunter will be relied upon to be an immediate star for a Jaguars team that lacks star power.
The New York Giants made a splash when they traded back into the first round with the Houston Texans to select Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss, instead of Sanders.
The Giants traded their second-round pick (No. 34 overall), one of their third-round picks (No. 99), and next year’s third-round pick to acquire the No. 25 overall pick and select Dart.
Right after the Giants acquired the Texans’ pick, the Atlanta Falcons traded back into the first round as well. The Falcons traded their second-round pick (No. 46), seventh-round pick, and next year’s first-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for No. 26 overall and their third-round pick this year.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
The final trade of the night came from the two teams that competed in the Super Bowl a little over two months ago.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs swapped picks, as the Eagles moved up to No. 31 overall to select Jihaad Campbell. The Chiefs acquired No. 32 and a fifth-round pick from the Eagles.
Below is every selection from the first round of the NFL Draft.
Tennessee Titans, No. 1 overall pick – Cam Ward, quarterback, Miami
Jacksonville Jaguars, No.2 overall pick – Travis Hunter, cornerback/wide receiver, Colorado
New York Giants, No. 3 overall pick – Abdul Carter, edge rusher, Penn State
New England Patriots, No. 4 overall pick – Will Campbell, left tackle, LSU
Cleveland Browns, No. 5 overall pick – Mason Graham, defensive tackle, Michigan
Las Vegas Raiders, No. 6 overall pick – Ashton Jeanty, running back, Boise State
New York Jets, No. 7 overall pick – Armand Membou, left tackle, Mizzou
Carolina Panthers, No. 8 overall pick – Tetairoa McMillan, wide receiver, Arizona
New Orleans Saints, No. 9 overall pick – Kelvin Banks Jr., left tackle, Texas
GIANTS DRAFT JAXSON DART AFTER MAKING BLOCKBUSTER TRADE TO GET BACK INTO 1ST ROUND
Chicago Bears, No. 10 overall pick – Colston Loveland, tight end, Michigan
San Francisco 49ers, No. 11 overall pick – Mykel Williams, edge rusher, Georgia
Dallas Cowboys, No. 12 overall pick – Tyler Booker, guard, Alabama
Miami Dolphins, No. 13 overall pick – Kenneth Grant, defensive tackle, Michigan
Indianapolis Colts, No. 14 overall pick – Tyler Warren, tight end, Penn State
Atlanta Falcons, No. 15 overall pick – Jalon Walker, defensive edge, Georgia
Arizona Cardinals, No. 16 overall pick – Walter Nolen, defensive tackle, Ole Miss
Cincinnati Bengals, No. 17 overall pick – Shemar Stewart, defensive edge, Texas A&M
Seattle Seahawks, No. 18 overall pick – Grey Zabel, guard, North Dakota State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, No. 19 overall pick – Emeka Egbuka, wide receiver, Ohio State
Denver Broncos, No. 20 overall pick – Jahdae Barron, cornerback, Texas
MICAH PARSONS RAISES EYEBROWS WITH REACTION TO COWBOYS’ 1ST-ROUND DRAFT PICK
Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 21 overall pick – Derrick Harmon, defensive tackle, Oregon
Los Angeles Chargers, No. 22 overall pick – Omarion Hampton, running back, North Carolina
Green Bay Packers, No. 23 overall pick – Matthew Golden, wide receiver, Texas
Minnesota Vikings, No. 24 overall pick – Donovan Jackson, guard, Ohio State
New York Giants, No. 25 overall pick – Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
Atlanta Falcons, No. 26 overall pick – James Pearce Jr., edge rusher, Tennessee
Baltimore Ravens, No. 27 overall pick – Malaki Starks, safety, Georgia
Detroit Lions, No. 28 overall pick – Tyleik Williams, defensive tackle, Ohio State
Washington Commanders, No. 29 overall pick – Josh Conerly Jr., offensive tackle, Oregon
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Buffalo Bills, No. 30 overall pick – Maxwell Hairston, cornerback, Kentucky
Philadelphia Eagles, No. 31 overall pick, Jihaad Campbell, linebacker, Alabama
Kansas City Chiefs, No. 32 overall pick, Josh Simmons, offensive tackle, Ohio State
Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.