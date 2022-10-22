Frustrated Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore will not play against Broncos

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore will not play Sunday against the Denver Broncos, days after reportedly requesting a trade due to a lack of targets.

Moore requested the trade earlier in the week, frustrated with the lack of targets he has received in past weeks.

Against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6, Moore was targeted just one time, which was negated by a penalty.

FRUSTRATED JETS RECEIVER REQUESTS TRADE FOLLOWING LACK OF USAGE: REPORTS

“We’ve had our discussions with Elijah,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Friday. “Trading him is not an option. We’ll just continue working with him”

“Elijah will not play this week,” Saleh continued. “He is in the building, he is excused from meetings.”

Saleh said Moore will rejoin the team on Monday.

Moore, who was drafted by the Jets in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, was expected to have a big second season after putting up solid numbers in his rookie year.

MARK SANCHEZ SAYS JETS NEED TO KEEP ZACH WILSON’S DEVELOPMENT IN MIND AS DEFENSE, RUNNING ATTACK WIN GAMES

Moore had 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns in 2021, but his production has dipped significantly to start off the 2022 season.

Moore has had just 16 catches for 203 yards and has been targeted 29 times in six games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The second-year wideout was excused from practice Thursday after reportedly having a “blow-up” with one of the Jets’ coaches.

“We love him. I know how important he is to this team,” quarterback Zach Wilson said Thursday after practice. “We’re going to do everything we can. We’re winning games, we’re having a lot of fun. All we can do is keep learning and growing and letting him know that I need him.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York has jumped out to its best start since the 2015 season, winning three games in a row since a Week 3 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report