Fresno State football coach suspended after breaking glass in coach’s box

The Fresno State football program placed a coach on administrative leave after he punched and broke a glass window in the coach’s box Saturday, which injured fans.

A mother and daughter were injured after the action by the coach, who wasn’t identified by Fresno State. They were taken to a hospital to receive treatment for lacerations from the glass.

“Unfortunately, some fans were injured during last night’s football game as a result of glass that fell after a member of the coaching staff broke the window in the coach’s box above a seating section,” athletic director Terry Tumey told USA Today.

“We want to emphasize that the safety of our fans is a high priority and the athletic department deeply regrets that this incident occurred.”

The move by the coach was reportedly out of frustration following a touchdown by San Jose State, Fresno State’s opponent, during the second quarter of their game.

“That breaks my heart to hear that,” head coach Jeff Tedford said after the game to USA Today. “I’m sure I’ll find out about it, but it’s very unfortunate that happened.

The Bulldogs of Fresno State ended up upsetting San Jose State, 17-10. Running back Jordan Mims scored a touchdown after rushing for 71 yards on 16 carries while Nikko Remigio caught a touchdown on six catches for 54 yards.

Logan Fife, the team’s quarterback, had 230 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception after throwing 22-for-32.

For San Jose State, the only touchdown went to Elijah Cooks, who had seven catches for 140 yards. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro went 22-for-45 with a touchdown and interception.

Fresno State will be without that coach at least next week when the Bulldogs travel to New Mexico on Oct. 22.