French women’s basketball player, 17, throws down dunk in game vs Belgium

Alicia Tournebize may not be a household name in women’s basketball just yet, but it’s viral moments like on Sunday that will get her name into fans’ heads quickly.

Tournebize helped France to a third-place finish in the FIBA U18 Women’s EuroBasket 2025 over Belgium.

The French won the game, 72-47.

But the highlight moment came in the fourth quarter when she stole the ball away from her Belgian opponent.

The 6-foot-4 athlete was in transition all by herself and threw down a sensational dunk.

Tournebize, 17, scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as France picked up its fifth consecutive podium finish.

The dunk was hardly Tournebize’s first of her career. She became the first French women’s basketball player to dunk in a game when she did it for Espoirs de Bourges in an NF2 league matchup. She then dunked for Tango Bourges Basket U18 back in February.

The center will turn 18 in eight days from Sunday.

French women’s basketball has been on fire in the last 15 years. The French won the silver medal in the 2024 Olympics, bronze in the Tokyo Games and silver in London back in 2012.

The team was fourth in Women’s Eurobasket last June. A few Tango Bourges Basket players are currently on the national roster, including Tima Pouye and Pauline Astier.