French Open to allow fans in stands for event, masks required for moving around at venue

The French Open will have spectators in the stands come September.

The French Tennis Federation said Thursday the stands at Roland Garros can be filled up to 60 percent capacity when play begins Sept. 27. The tournament lasts until Oct. 11.

The grand slam tournament was set to begin at the end of May but was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be several health and safety protocols in place for the clay-court tournament.

No more than four people can sit together in one group and there must be one chair left empty between each mini-group of people in the same row.

“The number of spectators allowed in the stadium will be 50%-60% of the usual capacity,” federation officials said. “This reduction will allow strict distancing measures to be respected.”

As of now, masks are recommended but not required when fans line up to get into the venue or sit in the stands. But masks are mandatory when fans are moving around inside the grounds.

Hand sanitizer will also be available on the grounds.

“In the same spirit of responsibility and according to the same strict method, the French Tennis Federation will apply a specific hygiene protocol for the players and their entourage,” officials said.

Player rules and safety measures will be released at a later date.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.