French Open champ Iga Swiatek powers through strange makeup question after victory

French Open champion Iga Swiatek was a bit perplexed by a question from a reporter after defeating American Coco Gauff to win her second championship at Roland Garros.

Swiatek defeated Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in a little over an hour.

She extended her winning streak to 35 matches, one better than Serena Williams’ 34 and tied Venus Williams’ mark from 2000.

Swiatek has won her past six tournaments and 56 of 58 sets. She’s won 16 of those sets by a 6-0 score.

At the end of her press conference on Saturday, Swiatek was asked whether she applies makeup when she goes out on the town. British sports broadcaster Catherine Whitaker relayed the exchange between the reporter and the Polish tennis star on social media.

“One technical question and one which is not. The technical is, what is your best shot? Someone says it’s the forehand; someone says it’s the return down-the-line backhand. What do you think? This is the first question,” the reporter began.

“The second question is, outside of the court, when you go to a party, do you use makeup? Do you like to go elegant and smart and so on? Because many players we have seen in the past, they were staying hours in front of the mirror before going on court and using the makeup. And you seem very natural like this.”

Swiatek seemed baffled in her response.

“OK. Thank you,” she replied. “Well, I’m wearing a hat, so I don’t have to worry about my hair. That’s the most positive thing. I don’t wear makeup because I don’t feel like I kind of have to. And, also, I don’t think that will change something. Also, it’s going to come off when I use a towel.

“Well, that’s … Wow, I don’t have that in my PR brief, you know, so it’s hard to answer. Well, I’m not using makeup like really often. I honestly just learned how to do makeup like six months ago, so that’s pretty embarrassing.”

Swiatek now has two major wins – both at Roland Garros. Her best finish in any other major is in the semis at the Australian Open earlier this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.