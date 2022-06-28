FOX Sports 

French hurdler wins national title 20 minutes after being assaulted during warmups

French hurdler Wilfried Happio won the men’s 400 meter final at the French Elite Athletics Championships on Saturday just 20 minutes after being assaulted during warmups.

Wearing a makeshift eyepatch, the 23-year-old athlete effortlessly crossed the finish line with a time of 48:57 seconds for a national title — just 20 minutes after he was attacked during warm-ups at Helitas Stadium in Caen, northern France.

France’s Wilfried Happio wears a bandage after being assaulted at the warm-up stage during in the mens 400 metre hurdles final during the French Elite Athletics Championships at the Helitas stadium in Caen, northern France, on June 25, 2022.
(SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

“I don’t want to dwell on it,” Happio said after the race, via USA Today. “We’ll leave that to the competent people. To talk about the race, we worked a lot, we redid the music and that’s it. The feelings were good. I’m glad I did this time. Physically I’m fine.”

According to the report, the suspect attacked Happio multiple times in the face while he was preparing for the men’s final. Police later arrested the attacker, but the reason for it was not immediately known.

(From L/R) Silver medallist France’s Ludvy Vaillant, gold medallist France’s Wilfried Happio and bronze medallist France’s Victor Coroller pose during podium ceremony of the mens 400 metre hurdles during the French Elite Athletics Championships at the Helitas stadium in Caen, northern France, on June 26, 2022.
(SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

Happio’s coach Olivier Vallaeys, who pulled the man off, said the suspect appeared out of nowhere and asked if it was Wilfried Happio before unleashing on him.

Gold medallist France’s Wilfried Happio poses during podium ceremony of the mens 400 metre hurdles during the French Elite Athletics Championships at the Helitas stadium in Caen, northern France, on June 26, 2022.
(SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

“We’re shocked. The guy was arrested and Wilfried is fine. But I’m speechless, it was pure aggression, it’s scandalous. These are the methods of a savage,” he said, via AFP.

Happio’s finish on Saturday qualifies him for the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon next month.