French golfer Victor Perez makes history at US Open with rare ace

Victor Perez’s time on the notoriously challenging Oakmont golf course Friday proved to be memorable. The French golfer carded a rare ace during second-round competition at the U.S. Open.

It was just the second hole-in-one on record in a U.S. Open at Pennsylvania’s Oakmont Country Club. Perez aced on the par-3 sixth hole Friday, using a 7-iron to hit the shot from 192 yards.

The ball bounced a few times before eventually rolling roughly three feet into the cup.

An animated Perez raised his arms before giving his caddie a chest bump. Perez also celebrated with his playing partners, Adam Schenk and Jacob Bridgeman, as spectators applauded.

Perez admitted nailing an ace isn’t solely based on skill.

“Obviously, a hole-in-one takes a little bit of luck,” Perez said. “Honestly, I was trying to hit something maybe 15-20 feet past the hole. Maybe it spun a little more and bounced in. I was a little fortunate, which I’ll definitely take.”

According to Perez, it was the ninth ace of his career. He said he made two in the Bahamas — at his home course — but no one could corroborate it because he was playing alone at the time.

“They didn’t believe me at home because I was playing by myself,” Perez said. “Now, they’ll know.”

The last known ace when Oakmont hosted a U.S. Open happened in 1983. Scott Simpson carded an ace that year on the 16th hole in the first round.

The ace helped Perez recover from a rough second-round start. He ended the second round in a tie for sixth place at 1-over.

Sam Burns ended the day at the top of the leaderboard at 3-under. Burns finished last year’s U.S. Open in a tie for ninth place.

