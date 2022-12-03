Free agent Odell Beckham Jr. has ‘good visit’ with Giants, Brian Daboll says

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continued this week as the free agent wide receiver paid his old team a visit.

The 30-year-old had dinner with members of the New York Giants organization, according to head coach Brian Daboll.

“We had dinner with him last night,” Daboll said Friday. “We had a good visit. Really, other than that, I have nothing else to add. My focus is on Washington, and any questions on that is really what I’ve got to say.”

Other than revealing that steak was served during the dinner, Daboll declined to share other details. He insisted he was solely focused on the upcoming divisional matchup with the Washington Commanders.

“All my time is on Washington. I just had a free meal,” Daboll said. “I understand all the questions guys. What I said at the start, that’s what I’m staying with right now. Everything is geared toward Washington. I’m focused on today and having a good practice.”

OBJ began his career in New York, where he spent his first five years after the franchise selected him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. The Giants are looking to boost their wide receiver corps.

Adding Beckham and his big play ability to the roster would certainly give the offense a lift.

Beckham is also expected to meet with the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Friday the team is working to finalize a plan for Beckham’s upcoming visit on Monday.

“It’s time for us all to get in front of each other,” McCarthy said.

The Giants are 7-4 and looking to keep pace in the NFC playoff race.