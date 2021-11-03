Freddie Freeman reflects on Braves’ World Series win: ‘I’m lost for words’

Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman was awestruck after he was a part of the final out of Game 6 of the World Series to seal the first title for the organization since 1995.

Freeman, the 2020 National League MVP who came up with the Braves and made his debut in 2010, tried to piece together his emotions in an interview with FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal immediately after winning.

“I’m lost for words. This is it. This is everything you work for. We’re in November right now and we’ve been doing this since February and we’ve had so many ups and downs this year and for us to be world champions. … Ken, that is awesome to hear,” Freeman said with a gigantic smile.

The slugging first baseman hit a home run in the seventh to put a cap on a dominant 7-0 performance in Game 6. Freeman had a home run in Game 5 as well but the Braves couldn’t scrape by.

This time, Atlanta got a masterful performance from Max Fried and dominance from the bullpen. Freeman was jubilant as he rounded the bases and headed for home on his home-run trot.

“Not much,” he said when he was asked what was going through his mind. “I usually try to stay the same throughout the game. That’s kinda just my M.O. Everybody knows that but … hitting a home run in a World Series is pretty cool. I saw all my teammates outside that, I saw my family just jumping up and down so emotion came out in that moment.”

Freeman also had high praise for manager Brian Snitker who had been in the Braves’ organization – from the minors to the majors – since the 1980s. He was named the manager in 2016, coached the team to a National League Championship Series appearance in 2020 and is now a World Series champion.

Freeman said he “badly” wanted this win for his longtime coach.

“Brian Snitker is an amazing human being,” he added. “It’s absolutely amazing that we get to call him a world champion now. For everything he’s done for this organization, for all the people he coached in the minor leagues to build up in this organization and now he’s a world champion, manager of the year, everything. … he has every single award you can get as a manager and that is just the coolest thing ever.”

Freeman can now add a World Series ring to his impressive resume.

Atlanta and the first baseman will have decisions to make as the offseason begins. Freeman is set to be a free agent and will command some big-time bucks for any team interested.