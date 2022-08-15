Francisco Lindor sets Mets’ franchise record in victory over Phillies

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has stepped up tremendously in his second full season with the team since he was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians in 2021.

He showed just how valuable he could be in Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Lindor was 1-for-3 with an RBI in the 6-0 defeat of their National League East rival. He broke the Mets’ franchise record for most RBIs by a shortstop in a single season. Sunday’s RBI was the 82nd of the season for Lindor. He broke Jose Reyes’ mark set in 2006.

“To be next to Reyes, someone I grew up watching, it’s great, but I’m here to try to win a World Series,” Lindor said last week after tying the record, via SNY. “That’s all I have in mind. Along the way, things like this are gonna happen, and I thank the good lord for it.”

The 28-year-old has 118 hits in 114 games for the Mets this season. He’s batting .269 with .805 OPS and 20 home runs. He also has 11 stolen bases this season.

Lindor has flown under the radar while the team’s pitching has been dominant. Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Chris Bassitt have all pitched very well in 2022. New York is 75-40 and among the best teams in baseball.

Bassitt had five strikeouts in five innings of work.

“I think there’s no secret how good our pitching staff is, especially when you have guys like Jake and Max,” Bassitt said after the game. “It’s hard to score on us, and it’s kind of what we’re built for.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.