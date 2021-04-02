Francisco Lindor reveals what he hopes to be at end of Mets' contract

Francisco Lindor signed a massive 10-year contract extension that will put him in his age-37 season when the agreement expires.

When talking about the deal and negotiations with New York Mets management, he vowed to be a “I’ll be a bad mother-effer” by the end of his contract. While tensions appeared to be high, he said there was no mandate about how many years he wanted, according to the New York Post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It helped because we got a sense of where we both were,” Lindor said of initially countering the 10-year, $325 million offer with his own 12-year, $385 million deal. “I never drew a line in the sand. It gave us a sense of where we were to [billionaire owner Steve Cohen] and it gave us a sense of where he was. He’s all about winning and I think we both won with this. Both sides are happy, in a good friendly zone, and I can’t wait to be stuck to his hip for the next 10 years or 11 years.”

INDIANS RADIO HOST BLASTS ‘FAIR-WEATHER IDIOT’ FAN AFTER TEAM’S OPENING DAY LOSS

Lindor’s deal is worth $341 million and is the third-richest contract in MLB history.

He has been a budding superstar for a few years with the Cleveland Indians. He hit .285 with 138 home runs and had a .833 OPS in six years with Cleveland. He made the All-Star team four times and was second in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2015.

Last season, he played in 60 games and hit .258 with eight homers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mets acquired him in the offseason in a big trade.