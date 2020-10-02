Francisco Lindor: 'Of course' Indians could afford big-money contract

Francisco Lindor’s future with the Cleveland Indians is very much up in the air after the team was eliminated from the MLB Postseason by the New York Yankees.

Lindor made it clear on Thursday he believes the organization can sign him to a lucrative contract if he asks for it, according to The Athletic.

BABE RUTH’S MYTHICAL ‘CALLED SHOT’ RETOLD BY LOU GEHRIG DAYS LATER IN NEWLY RELEASED AUDIO

“Of course,” Lindor told the outlet when asked whether the Indians could afford him. “It’s a billion-dollar team. Of course. Of course. Of course. Yeah. That’s all I can say.”

Lindor has one more arbitration year remaining and would become a free agent in 2022. Cleveland could end up trading the shortstop in hopes of receiving a prospect haul in which they could use to develop the future.

PAIR ARRESTED AT PROGRESSIVE FIELD FOR TRESPASSING DURING INDIANS-YANKEES POSTSEASON GAME

Lindor played in every game of the 60-game season for the Indians. He batted .254 with a .750 OPS and eight home runs. He had made an All-Star team four out of the first six years he’s been in the majors.

He’s hitting .285 with 138 home runs in six years for the Indians.

MLB Trade Rumors suggested that Lindor could command a deal somewhere around $300 million.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Indians’ payroll coming into the 2020 season was about $37.4 million with Lindor, Carlos Santana and Carlos Carrasco being the highest-paid players, earning between $10 million and $17 million, according to Spotrac.