France star Kylian Mbappe had a chance to keep his national team alive against Switzerland in their Euro 2020 matchup but his penalty kick was blocked and his team was eliminated.

Mbappe, 22, is widely regarded as one of the best players in soccer. He signed with Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for more than $150 million and has led Ligue 1 in scoring for three straight seasons.

However, his failure to come through against the Swiss was the talk of social media. The youngster received a ton of criticism after the match.

Mbappe’s lack of offense through the entire tournament was also stunning. He failed to score against Germany, Hungary, Portugal and Switzerland. France’s only win came against Germany. They recorded two draws and then lost in penalties on Monday.

France won the World Cup in 2018 against Croatia. Mbappe scored in the match. He was only 19 when France secured the trophy. He was the youngest player sine Pele in 1950 to score in a World Cup.

France lost the Euro 2016 final to Portugal. The squad had won the first European Championship in 2000.

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer made the game-sealing play.

“I think that everything we had in us, we left out on the field,” Sommer said. “I’m unbelievably proud of this team, how we’ve done it this evening.”

Sommer made the save on the 10th penalty chance. Each of the nine previous shots got through.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.