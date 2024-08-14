France star shoots down Angel Reese’s Sky recruitment attempt after stellar Olympics: ‘They did me dirty girl’

Angel Reese may only be a WNBA rookie, but she’s already trying to recruit players to the Chicago Sky to improve its roster.

Reese went on social media to see if Gabby Williams, a former Sky player who currently plays in Turkey, would want a reunion in Chicago after her incredible performance in the Olympics playing for host country France. Williams had a team-high 19 points for France in the thrilling 67-66 win for the United States to win gold yet again at the Games.

“Ok now that the game is over, would you like to be apart [sic] of the Chicago Sky again??? @gabbywilliams15 (thought it wouldn’t hurt to try lmaoo),” Reese posted on X.

However, Williams’ responses threw shade at the Sky.

“orrrrr we could just play together for a different organization,” Williams replied initially. Reese ended up writing, “sighhhh” with an emoji before Williams gave a slight explanation as to why she’d like to play elsewhere.

“They did me dirty girl,” Williams wrote back with an emoji. “But I am still you’re [sic] biggest fan.”

With more teary-eyed emojis littered in, Reese tried to tell Williams “them folks not here nomore but ok ok I get it.”

“Thank you sistergirl! See you soon!” Reese wrote back.

Williams is a hot name after her Olympic performance, as Reese isn’t the only one attempting to recruit her back to the WNBA. Los Angeles Sparks forward, Dearica Hamby, responded on X by saying, “I asked first gabby” when seeing the exchange between the Sky rookie and French star.

Williams came into the WNBA in 2018 as a star out of UConn, having won back-to-back national titles with Geno Auriemma’s squad in 2015 and 2016. She would be the fourth overall pick by the Sky in that year’s Draft, but three years later, she was traded to the Sparks.

The last we’ve seen of Williams in the WNBA was with the Seattle Storm in 2023, but she ended up explaining why she doesn’t play in the league anyone.

“I would love to be in the WNBA because it’s the best league in the world for women’s basketball, the most competitive, the highest skill level, and it’s not even close,” she began to tell The Next Hoops last month.

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t pay the most. So I am happy to have other options to provide for me and my family.”

Because better pay can be found overseas, many WNBA players will continue playing in the offseason when the league finishes their campaign.

However, it is worth noting the WNBA has recently seen positive financial deals take place, including a $2.2 billion media rights deal with ABC, ESPN/Disney, NBC and Amazon to broadcast its games.

The league is also expanding in the coming years, as the Golden States Valkyries will be introduced in 2025, followed by a Toronto franchise in 2026.

Williams is one that decided to stay in Europe to play, but now that the whole world saw what she did for her silver-medal winning France squad, perhaps WNBA teams will be trying like Reese and others to get her to return to the States.

