Team USA men’s basketball is off to a rough start at the Tokyo Olympics.

France snapped Team USA’s 24-game win streak, 83-76, in the first game of the group stage Sunday night. The French went on a 16-2 run to knock off the U.S.

With the U.S. leading 74-73 and about a minute to play, France’s Guerschon Yabusele dove for a ball that was heading out of bounds in the corner. Yabusele flicked the ball to Evan Fournier, who hit the go-ahead three pointer to give France a two-point lead.

On the ensuing possession, the U.S. got a handful of good looks.

The U.S. decided to only try three-pointers instead of dribbling into the key to at least tie the game. Zach LaVine, Kevin Durant and Jrue Holiday all missed shots in one possession.

Evan Fournier led France with 28 points and four rebounds. Rudy Gobert added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Jrue Holiday, fresh off an NBA Finals victory with the Milwaukee Bucks, somehow led Team USA with 18 points.

Team USA hadn’t lost an Olympic game since 2004 against Argentina. The Americans finished with three losses in the Athens Games and finished with a bronze medal.

The U.S. will look to bounce back on Wednesday against Iran. They finish their group play against the Czech Republic on Saturday. France plays the Czech Republic on Wednesday and Iran on Saturday.

The top two games from Group A advance to the knockout round.

Since 1992, the U.S. is 53-4 including Sunday’s loss to France.