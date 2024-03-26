Fox Sports’ Tim Brando talks UConn’s early success in NCAA Tournament

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The UConn Huskies started the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament hot out of the gate.

The Huskies made quick work of the No. 16-seeded Stetson Hatters and made it look easy against No. 8 Northwestern in the round of 32. The Huskies will now have a national championship rematch against No. 5 San Diego State in the Sweet 16.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Huskies have a plus-56 point differential through the two games. Needless to say, the Huskies have looked good as they have pursued back-to-back titles and Fox Sports broadcaster Tim Brando agreed.

“I’m not sure. I don’t think so,” Brando said to OutKick’s Dan Dakich on “Don’t @ Me” when asked whether anyone could hang with the Huskies. “They were an automatic pick for me. It’s very, very rare that I’ll say I’d take a team over the field. But toward the end of the year, like the last two to three weeks, I saw them a lot.”

Brando recalled UConn’s matchups against Marquette during the regular season. UConn took advantage of the Golden Eagles’ foul trouble and won by 28 points back on Feb. 17 and then held on against them two more times, including in the Big East Championship.

CHARLES BARKLEY RIPS GRAND CANYON’S PERFORMANCE IN MARCH MADNESS LOSS: ‘DUMBEST BASKETBALL’

Even as he’s won these games, UConn head coach Dan Hurley has defended the Big East Conference after it only got three teams in. He railed against the selection committee again Sunday night after beating Northwestern, saying “it sucks” more teams didn’t get in.

“The Big East got completely dissed by this committee,” Brando said, adding that he thought the Big East was the “second-best league in America.”

“There were only really two bad teams in the Big East. Everybody else could beat you on a given day. I thought Connecticut’s dominance at the end was very, very noticeable.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brando added that he thinks Marquette and Creighton could be Final Four teams as well.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.