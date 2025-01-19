FOX Sports provides TVs to firefighters battling LA wildfires

FOX Sports provided televisions to first responders in order for them to watch the NFL playoffs during their shift breaks as they battled the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

FOX Sports’ NFL reporter Jay Glazer, who was at the Palisades Incident Command Post in Malibu, explained to Fox News how the partnership came to be before the Washington Commanders-Detroit Lions playoff game on FOX.

“My wife and I actually live about 200 yards away. We were evacuated. But this week, like so many others from California, we were coming down bringing protein bars, whatever we could do, just trying to raise morale. Two nights ago, some firemen said, ‘You know what we really want? We would really want to watch football.’ I said, I know somebody who could make that happen,” he said.

“I call our boss over at FOX Sports, CEO Eric Shanks, and he’s like, ‘What a great idea!’ And he got right on it. And within a day, we came down here yesterday and we got this done in a day, where we basically put TVs in the area where these guys come back to their shifts, and them are a lot of 24-hour shifts. They come back and they get a place to decompress, eat. That’s where the TVs are.

“We’re not just showing our game on FOX, we’re showing all the games this weekend. It’s just our way of saying thank you for so many of these people who, you know, they left their own homes to try and save ours.”

He said during FOX Sports’ NFL pregame show that Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and Lions head coach Dan Campbell Facetimed the firefighters before their playoff game, which took place on FOX.

Glazer said the coaches were “enamored with our heroes.”

“For us to be able to jump in and just give them some normalcy, boost their morale – that’s what they need,” he added. “I’m hearing stories from these guys that, you know, those first couple of days throughout their 48 straight hours and things they’ve seen, anything we could do, just to say we love you and we thank you, we’re in.”

More than two dozen people have died and thousands of structures have burned down in the midst of the fires that have plagued the region.