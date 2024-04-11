Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Women’s basketball dominates, Dawn Staley’s remarks draw strong reaction

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

RECORD RATINGS – The NCAA Division I women’s basketball national championship between South Carolina and Iowa experienced a massive ratings jump from last year’s national title, and became the most-watched women’s college event on record. Continue reading…

GOAT TALK – Moments after hoisting the national championship trophy, Dawn Staley recognized Iowa’s Caitlin Clark greatness and credited her for helping elevate women’s basketball. Continue reading…

FAREWELL – Iowa starCaitlin Clark, the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball, said goodbye to college basketball and the school she helped put on the map over the last four years. Continue reading…

FIERY DEBATE – Dawn Staley’s response to a question about transgender participation in women’s sports sparked fierce reactions on social media. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske discusses the reaction to the question he asked South Carolina coach Dawn Staley concerning transgender women’s inclusion in women’s sports.Continue reading…

SIDE STEP – South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso was asked about coach Dawn Staley’s support for transgender athletes in women’s sports. She appeared to ignore the question. Continue reading…

BACK-TO-BACK – The Connecticut Huskies are back on top for the second consecutive season after dominating the Purdue Boilermakers in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament game. Continue reading…

TIGER AT THE MASTERS – Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods continues to captivate golf fans, as hundreds gathered to watch the star golfer go through practice rounds at Augusta National Golf Club. Continue reading…

ECLIPSE VIEW – Golfers, caddies, and spectators attending practice rounds at Augusta National Golf Club went about their business as usual until the solar eclipse arrived in the sky. Continue reading…

BRACKETOLOGY – Millions of avid and casual college basketball fans across the US filled out brackets and placed wagers on March Madness games, with some bettors leaning on artifical intelligence in an effort to gain an edge. Continue reading…

