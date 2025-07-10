Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Trump administration takes legal action against California over Title IX

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LEGAL ACTION – The Trump administration intends to file suit against the California Department of Education (CDE) and California Interscholastic Federation (CIF). The moves comes after the U.S. Department of Education deemed California was in violation of Title IX. Continue reading …

GOT YOUR BACK – A group of Oregon teenagers are taking legal action against their state. The teens cited laws in Oregon concerning the participation of transgender athletes in girls’ sports. Two of the teens said the feud between Riley Gaines and Simone Biles influenced their decision. Continue reading …

WEIGHING IN – As tensions between California and the Trump administration continue, Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., spoke to Fox News Digital about the national debate that centers on Title IX. Continue reading …

NOT SO SWEET – Caitlin Clark made her long-awaited return to the Indiana Fever on Wednesday after missing several games due to an injury. But, she finished the loss to the Golden State Valkyries with just 10 points. Continue reading …

DIFFERENT TEAMS – Fever star Caitlin Clark and Lynx star Napheesa Collier were named captains for the upcoming WNBA All-Star game after receiving the most fan votes. But, Clark raised some eyebrows when she opted against selecting Angel Reese in the All-Star draft. Continue reading …

MUGSHOT – The mugshot stemming from former U.S. Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Mary Lou Retton’s May arrest was released on Tuesday. Retton entered a no-contest plea to a non-aggravated DUI charge and was issued a fine after the incident. Continue reading …

‘VERY VULNERABLE’ – Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow opened up about the experience of having his Ohio home burglarized in December. The incident took place while he was competing in an NFL game in Texas.Continue reading …

HEARTFELT MESSAGE – As the death toll across the central Texas region increased in the days following torrential racing and flooding, NBA star rookie Cooper Flagg offered a message of support to impacted families. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Fans who want to catchCooper Flagg’s NBA Summer League debut against Bronny James in person will have to fork over a pretty penny. As of Wednesday, the average price for a single ticket stood at $223.Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Washington’s NFL franchise will once again don its “Super Bowl Era” uniforms for multiple nationally televised games in the 2025 season. The alternate jerseys are a nod to the team’s look from the 1980s and early 90’s. However, the former helmet logo will remain a thing of the past. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports’ Nick Wright discusses the NBA offseason, and shares his thoughts on a potential path to the Western Conference Finals for the Houston Rockets following the team’s acquisition of Kevin Durant. Watch here …

