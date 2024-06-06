Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: The Caitlin Clark foul heard around the world

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

FOUL ON THE PLAY – The highly anticipated matchup between the Caitlin Clark-led Fever and the Angel Reese-led Sky was marred by a controversial hard foul. Continue reading…

‘NO REGRETS’ – Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter made it clear she had “no regrets” about her hip-check on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. Continue reading…

JEALOUSY? – Outspoken broadcaster Stephen A. Smith suggested there were a contingent of WNBA players who are “jealous” of Caitlin Clark. Continue reading…

UNDER FIRE – Angel Reese took heat on social media during the Chicago Sky’s recent loss to the Indiana Fever amid the incident between her teammate Chennedy Carter and Caitlin Clark. Continue reading…

CENTER OF ATTENTION – Caitlin Clark is at the center of the sports world as the calendar nears summertime and the heat is only getting turned up on the WNBA rookie. Continue reading…

EJECTED – WNBA rookie Angel Reese was thrown out of the Chicago Sky’s 88-75 loss against the New York Liberty. Continue reading…

CHEAP SHOT – Feverlegend Tamika Catchings said the WNBA has to do a better job of protecting its players after a hard foul on Caitlin Clark ignited hot takes on social media and television. Continue reading…

STERN WARNING – Veteran tight end Travis Kelce revealed that the Secret Service had issued him a stern warning before the Kansas City Chiefs visit to the White House. Continue reading…

MOVING ON – During the offseason, Cousins signed a massive deal with the Atlanta Falcons, but a Vikings great had no problem with moving on from the quarterback. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – Longtime sportscaster Bob Costas spoke to OutKick to weigh-in on the tension surrounding Caitlin Clark and other WNBA players. Continue reading…

