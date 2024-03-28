Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Sweet 16 Madness, Kim Mulkey takes aim, Shohei Ohtani interpreter scandal

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

SO SWEET – For just the fifth time since theNCAA men’s basketball tournament expanded to 64 teams, the top eight overall seeds advanced to the Sweet 16. The next round tips off on Thursday.Continue reading…

‘JUST GRATITUDE’ – Marquette clinched a spot in the Sweet 16 after a tough battle with Colorado. After the game, Marquette head coach Shaka Smart couldn’t contain his emotion and got choked up. Continue reading…

UNFAIR EDGE? – College basketball sensationCaitlin Clark dropped 32 points in Iowa’s victory over West Virginia to help lift the Hawkeyes to the Sweet 16. But, some are arguing that Iowa has benefited from an unfair advantage.Continue reading…

‘I’M FED UP’ – LSU basketball coach Kim Mulkey threatened to sue The Washington Post if a “false story” concerning her was published. Continue reading…

NO DISTRACTIONS – The LSU Tigers got off to a slow start in their second-round NCAA women’s tournament game, but coach Kim Mulkey dismissed the idea the team was distracted by the possible news story which she described as a “hit piece.” Continue reading…

GOODBYE – LSU star Angel Reese waved goodbye to one of the Middle Tennessee State players during the round of 32 in the NCAA women’s tournament as she fouled out in the third quarter. Continue reading…

CLOSER LOOK – Major League Baseball announced plans to open a formal investigation into gambling allegations against Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for two-time league MVP Shohei Ohtani. Continue reading…

‘BEYOND SHOCKED’ – Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani publicly addressed the gambling scandal involving his ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, where he said he never placed a sports bet. Continue reading…

TWO CENTS – Major League Baseball’s hit king Pete Rose weighed in on the ongoing scandal involving Dodgers pitcher and slugger Shohei Ohtani and his now-former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – Lexie Rigden shares her opinion on the Shohei Ohtani’s ex-interpreter gambling situation, and she concludes none of it makes sense. Continue reading…

