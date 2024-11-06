Fox News Digital Sports NFL power rankings after Week 9 of 2024 NFL season

The ninth week of the 2024 NFL season brought a lot of what fans have seen every other week. The Kansas City Chiefs eked out a victory, the Detroit Lions blew out an opponent and the bad teams continue to separate themselves from the good teams.

The gap between the Chiefs and Lions has closed. Kansas City may be the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL, but its wins haven’t been convincing of late. Whereas the Lions have been winning big in their last three games.

The biggest surprise so far has been the rise of the Washington Commanders. Jayden Daniels has emerged as a legit Offensive Rookie of the Year contender, and he solidified that against the New York Giants over the weekend.

Elsewhere, inconsistent performances still plague teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles. Time is winding down to get those jitters out of their systems.

Here’s how the rest of the power rankings shape up.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (8-0)

While the Chiefs have not lost a game since December 2023, much of the talk this season has centered around Kansas City’s inability to look like the dominant team many have grown accustomed to in recent years.

Patrick Mahomes entered Monday night with an NFL-leading nine interceptions, but he played a clean game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There were some concerns in the fourth quarter when Mahomes briefly needed assistance to get to the sideline after he awkwardly planted his leg during a touchdown pass.

But he remained in the game and orchestrated a game-winning touchdown drive in overtime. Despite being the only undefeated team in the NFL, the Chiefs’ front office is aware of the need to improve the roster.

Last week: 1

2. Detroit Lions (7-1)

For decades, a comfortable win at Lambeau Field seemed so far out of reach for the Lions, even against a mediocre Packers team. But they got one this weekend against a Packers team contending for top billing in the NFC. Each week, Detroit defies its history and reputation more and more.

Last week: 2

3. Buffalo Bills (7-2)

It’s no surprise the Buffalo Bills continued to dominate the AFC East with a win over the Miami Dolphins Sunday. But the Bills’ biggest test of the season — and likely a preview of the playoffs — will be the Bills’ Week 11 matchup against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. Let’s revisit this machup then.

Last week: 3

4. Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

When they’re on, they’re arguably the best team in the NFL. And last week they were on when they blew out the Broncos.

Last week: 6

5. Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)

Once again, the Eagles had a scare late in the game at home, but Trevor Lawrence threw an interception in the end zone, and Philadelphia keeps rolling after its bye week. What is there left to say about Saquon Barkley other than wow? The elite running back is more than comfortable in Philly. His backward hurdle will be a play talked about for some time.

Last week: 9

6. Washington Commanders (7-2)

Another week, another win for Jayden Daniels and the Commanders, who made it three straight wins over the New York Giants. At 7-2 halfway through the season, there is no question the Commanders are a contender, and they showed it by trading for the New Orleans Saints’ top corner, Marshon Lattimore, to shore up one area of concern in the secondary. The Commanders have a big test coming this week with the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting in our nation’s capital.

Last week: 7

7. Minnesota Vikings (6-2)

A rebound win and a stretch of games against lowly opponents has corrected the vibe around the Vikings. No, they aren’t the undefeated juggernaut some thought they might have been a few weeks ago, and they probably aren’t good enough to really challenge the Lions for the division title. But Sam Darnold is in the driver’s seat to make his first career playoff run.

Last week: 10

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2)

They just improved their offense by adding receiver Mike Williams in a trade with the Jets, so this club got better over its bye week.

Last week: 8

9. Green Bay Packers (6-2)

The Packers aren’t used to settling for second place, especially when it comes to the Lions. But now they will be in a sprint just to keep up in the race for second place with the Minnesota Vikings. A sound beating by the Lions has put this Packers team in a much more humble position as it tries to figure out just how far it can go with Jordan Love.

Last week: 4

10. Atlanta Falcons (6-3)

The Falcons picked up a win over the hapless Dallas Cowboys, and they continue to beat inferior opponents. Atlanta’s schedule is favorable, and they should easily win the NFC South. We just don’t know how good this team really is yet.

Last week: 11

11. Houston Texans (6-3)

This is the second year in a row a better Houston team faced the Jets on the road and lost. Sure, they were missing Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs, and they were actually underdogs in that one on short rest. It was a minor speed bump, and with Collins slated to return this weekend, they’re back to being a threat.

Last week: 5

12. San Francisco 49ers (4-4)

Fresh off its bye week, San Francisco kept the good times rolling by opening Christian McCaffrey’s practice window, meaning the injured RB has three weeks to be activated.

Last week: 12

13. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

As each week goes by, Jim Harbaugh’s ground and pound style of football appears to make up a bigger part of the Chargers’ identity. The Chargers took their toughness to Cleveland Sunday, where they dominated the Browns.

After throwing three touchdowns in a win over the Ravens in Week 8, Jameis Winston came back to earth against Los Angeles and finished the day with three interceptions. The Chargers’ usually reliable kicker, Cameron Dicker, missed a field goal attempt and an extra point, which could be something worth monitoring this week. If the Chargers’ offensive line can keep quarterback Justin Herbert upright, Los Angeles has a legit chance to clinch a playoff spot in Harbaugh’s first year.

Last week: 16

14. Arizona Cardinals (5-4)

Another NFC West team on a three-game win streak with a great chance to make it four in a row with the Jets coming to town Sunday. Getting to the bye week at 6-4 would be a big achievement for Arizona.

Last week: 18

15. Los Angeles Rams (4-4)

Left for dead and rumored to be in sell mode after a 1-4 start, Los Angeles has now reeled off three straight wins. Three of the Rams’ next four games are against the Dolphins, Patriots and Saints.

Last week: 19

16. Cincinnati Bengals (4-5)

They’ve won three of four games, which suggests they’ve realized the regular season has begun. But they’re still trying to dig out of a three-game skid to open the year.

Last week: 20

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)

Tampa fell to 4-5 with a heartbreaking loss against the Chiefs in overtime, but the Bucs continue to play impressive football. They’ve felt the pain of playing a first place schedule after winning the division last year, but the schedule lightens after a Week 11 bye.

Last week: 14

18. Denver Broncos (5-4)

The only positive thing that happened in the Broncos’ game was when wide receiver Courtland Sutton threw a touchdown pass to Bo Nix. Outside of that cool play, the Ravens reminded the Broncos that, while better than last season, the Broncos are still not close to the AFC’s elite. The Ravens shredded what has been an excellent Broncos defense, scoring 41 points with 396 yards of total offense.

Last week: 15

19. Chicago Bears (4-4)

The Bears didn’t show up against the Cardinals, and Chicago’s playoff hopes are looking much like they did early in the year, especially as their division toughens up. Caleb Williams has looked good but isn’t the generational prospect he was hyped to be. He hasn’t even looked like the best quarterback in the draft class.

Last week: 13

20. Seattle Seahawks (4-4)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been a bright spot during an otherwise inconsistent season for Seattle. The second-year receiver is among the top 10 leaders in receptions with 50 and looks like a star in the making.

Last week: 17

21. New York Jets (3-6)

Are the Jets back in the playoff conversation? Not exactly. But a much-needed win over the Houston Texans has given Jets fans hope heading into Week 10. The offense will need to clean it up to fully turn things around before traveling to Arizona this weekend.

Last week: 25

22. Indianapolis Colts (4-5)

Joe Flacco may be an improvement over Anthony Richardson, but that 2023 magic is over. Things can look a lot worse after their next few games against the Bills, Lions and Jets.

Last week: 22

23. Dallas Cowboys (3-5)

They may be 3-5, but it feels like rock bottom for Cowboys fans with Dak Prescott on injured reserve and missing the next four weeks with a hamstring injury. Jerry Jones’ worst fear — not making the playoffs — may be realized unless Cooper Rush can step up and lead the Cowboys to wins over the next four games. If not, this team could be on the outside looking in at the playoff picture.

Last week: 21

24. Miami Dolphins (2-6)

Can Miami salvage its season? Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa believes so. Losing to a division rival has landed the 2-6 Dolphins in third place in the division with a small margin of error going forward. Miami needs to figure out a way to turn around one of the worst scoring units in the NFL.

Last week: 23

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7)

The Eagles did everything they could to lose that game against Jacksonville Sunday, but they’re just better. Maybe the Jags can take some solace after hanging around with the Eagles after what looked like a blowout, but that would be false hope.

Last week: 30

26. Cleveland Browns (2-7)

The real Jameis Winston — good one week, terrible the next — showed up, and the fact he’s playing speaks to the bleak situation the club faces the remainder of this season, which is essentially over.

Last week: 26

27. New York Giants (2-7)

A fourth straight loss and a sweep by the Washington Commanders means the Giants are once again in the doghouse this season. The good news is Daniel Jones finally had a touchdown pass at MetLife Stadium. But if that’s the news Giants fans are happy about, you know the season is not going the way you’d like.

New York heads to Germany for a game against the lowly Carolina Panthers, and if they are unable to win that before the bye week, it’s safe to say Brian Daboll, and maybe even GM Joe Schoen, will be on the hot seat.

Last week: 27

28. Tennessee Titans (2-6)

They won the toilet bowl against the Pats after a miraculous play by Drake Maye sent it into overtime, but they’ll come back down to earth this week against the LA Chargers.

Last week: 31

29. New Orleans Saints (2-7)

The 2-7 Saints just fired their head coach and might not have Chris Olave for the rest of the year after he suffered another concussion Sunday. This is a lost season in New Orleans, and the Saints need to find a long-term solution at quarterback in the NFL Draft.

Last week: 24

30. New England Patriots (2-7)

The Patriots won’t likely see the playoffs. And as one of nine teams with just two wins this season, their draft position isn’t looking too bright either.

Last week: 29

31. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)

After an ugly 41-24 loss to the Bengals, head coach Antonio Pierce made sweeping changes to his staff. Pierce fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, offensive line coach James Cregg and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello in hopes of jumpstarting his offense.

On the bright side for Las Vegas, rookie tight end Brock Bowers appears to already be one of the best in the NFL at his position.

Last week: 28

32. Carolina Panthers (2-7)

Carolina managed to beat the Saints despite being outplayed in nearly every statistical category. The win hurts the team’s chances of “earning” the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, which should be the goal at this point.

Last week: 32

