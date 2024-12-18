Fox News Digital Sports NFL power rankings after Week 15 of the 2024 season

The Buffalo Bills showed this past weekend they look like prime contenders to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs as conference and Super Bowl champions.

Josh Allen is playing like the NFL MVP and the rest of the team has followed suit. The Bills held on for a victory over the Lions on Sunday evening. Three strong weeks will be able to solidify that notion if the team is up to it.

Behind the Bills, the rest of the league is jostling for position. There are a handful of teams that have separated from the rest of the pack over the last few weeks. The Chiefs are still in that conversation, as are the Philadelphia Eagles and Lions, even with the loss to Buffalo.

Read below for the power rankings this week.

—

1. Buffalo Bills (11-3)

The Bills might have the fifth-best record in the NFL, but is there any doubt that they’re the best team? The clinic the Buffalo offense put on against the Detroit Lions on Sunday showed that no team wants to face surefire NFL MVP Josh Allen in the playoffs.

Last week: 4

2. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2)

After all the talk in Philadelphia this past week about the passing game, Jalen Hurts had 290 passing yards and two touchdowns while AJ Brown caught eight passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles dominated in their win, outgaining the Steelers 401-163 in yards and holding the ball for nearly two-thirds of the game. As the injuries keep piling up for the Lions, the Eagles are hoping they can lurch in front of Detroit in the standings and get the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Last week: 2

3. Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)

All it took was a game against the last-place Browns for the Chiefs to get a comfortable win by multiple possessions. But it didn’t come for free either. Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury could put the Chiefs’ hopes of holding on to the No. 1 spot in real jeopardy, especially with a runaway Bills team keeping pace every week. But if Carson Wentz does have to start a game for Kansas City, the Chiefs can take solace in the fact that their defense and running game has been just as if not more important to their success this year than an explosive passing game.

Last week: 3

4. Detroit Lions (12-2)

Maybe it’s Josh Allen riding a crazy hot streak, but the Lions looked like it was the 2023 version of the team after allowing 48 points. That came after close calls against the Bears and Packers during a stretch of three-straight home games in which their point differential was zero, and now they go to Chicago, where it will be in the mid-20s on Sunday. The Lions need a solid performance to make everyone forget about this latest skid.

Last week: 1

5. Minnesota Vikings (12-2)

Sam Darnold is back, Justin Jefferson is back, and the Vikings are back. They have taken care of business against two weak opponents, just as they should. They wrap up the regular season with games in Seattle, home against Green Bay and then go to Detroit. It’s going to be a true litmus test to see where this team truly ranks as they go into January.

Last week: 5

6. Green Bay Packers (10-4)

The Packers proved they are a force to be reckoned with after a dominant victory in Seattle. Jordan Love has turned it on, and they have scored 30-plus points in four straight contests. In fact, they’ve scored less than 20 just once, and that was in Week 2. This is not a magic carpet ride like it was last season. This team could do some damage.

Last week: 7

7. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

The 2024 New York Giants have not been included in conversations about the NFL’s elite teams. At times this season, the Baltimore Ravens have looked to be among the league’s best teams. The Ravens took care of business against the Giants. Lamar Jackson threw for an impressive five touchdowns. Baltimore now shifts its focus to a high-stakes AFC North matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Last week: 8

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4)

Although the Steelers dropped this past Sunday’s game to the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh held on to its lead in the AFC North. But this Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens will be critical. The Steelers hope to get a couple of their key players healthy down the stretch. Star pass rusher TJ Watt suffered an ankle injury during the loss to the Eagles, while wide receiver George Pickens has missed the past couple of weeks with a hamstring injury.

Last week: 6

9. Houston Texans (9-5)

A big win over the Miami Dolphins and a crucial loss by a divisional opponent led the Houston Texans to win their second straight AFC South title on Sunday. The Texans’ defense has played a crucial role in the team’s 9-5 record, but CJ Stroud’s continued growth week after week has meant both sides of the ball are finally playing complimentary football – just in time for the playoffs.

Last week: 11

10. Washington Commanders (9-5)

It is better to win ugly than to lose pretty, and that was certainly the case for the Commanders. If the Saints converted the two-point conversion as time expired, it would have been a significant blow to the Commanders’ playoff chances. However, the Commanders held on and now remain in control of their playoff destiny for the rest of the season. One of the positives for Washington is that the Jayden Daniels-Terry McLaurin connection has been one of the best in football this season. The pair connected for two touchdowns in the win.

Last week: 10

11. Denver Broncos (9-5)

The Broncos are gaining more momentum with each snap. They only got stronger as their game against Indianapolis went on, especially on defense. However, Bo Nix has had turnover issues for two straight games, but the rest of the team has done enough to overcome it. Nix will have to return to his midseason form if the Broncos hope to keep up their momentum.

Last week: 12

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6)

They’re making a playoff push and with Mike Evans fully healthy again and three teams with losing records on the schedule to end the season, it’s hard to think they won’t get to the postseason.

Last week: 14

13. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

The Chargers are suddenly a fading team that could ultimately end up playing for their playoff lives in the final stretch of the season. It’s a script that this team has become all too familiar with over the years, and even Jim Harbaugh’s presence hasn’t changed it yet. The good news is the Chargers still have a two-game lead for the final wild card spot and their final two games will be against the basement-dwelling Raiders and Patriots.

Last week: 9

14. Los Angeles Rams (8-6)

It will be a fight to the finish, but the Rams defeating the 49ers on Thursday night put them in a good spot to capture the NFC West when it’s all said and done.

Last week: 15

15. Seattle Seahawks (8-6)

An injured Geno Smith will hurt Seattle’s chances of getting a playoff spot in the long run.

Last week: 13

16. Arizona Cardinals (7-7)

A good win against the Patriots may carry their momentum toward the Carolina Panthers games. Arizona will need a victory to keep pace before a pivotal matchup against the Rams in Week 17.

Last week: 17

17. San Francisco 49ers (6-8)

Somebody has to win the NFC West. The 49ers are a long shot at this point and the schedule going forward doesn’t do them any favors. It starts with the Dolphins on Sunday.

Last week: 16

18. Cincinnati Bengals (6-8)

Joe Burrow has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season. Despite throwing a couple of interceptions against the hapless Titans, Burrow’s three touchdowns and dazzling playmaking helped the Bengals secure their sixth win of the season. Cincinnati might not end up in the playoffs, but the Bengals front office will have some tough decisions to make this offseason.

Last week: 19

19. Atlanta Falcons (7-7)

They broke a four-game losing skid, which is appropriate because they are still equally broken. Kirk Cousins and the offense are not meshing. They don’t fully maximize their stars and the secondary is suspect.

Last week: 20

20. Miami Dolphins (6-8)

The Dolphins had to win on Sunday to keep any shred of hope of a postseason run alive, and they couldn’t get it done. Now the questions turn to head coach Mike McDaniel’s future. Could Miami move on from him? It’s possible.

Last week: 18

21. Indianapolis Colts (6-8)

The Colts are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs after a brutal 31-13 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Too many turnovers, a lack of consistent play from second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson and several miscues on the field could come back to haunt Indy as they sit two games out of the AFC’s final playoff spot.

Last week: 21

22. Dallas Cowboys (6-8)

Even with the win, the Cowboys’ chances of making the playoffs are less than 1%. What might matter more, however, is that if the Cowboys keep winning games down the stretch, Jerry Jones might be inclined to keep head coach Mike McCarthy around for another season. It would have been easy for the Cowboys to quit on the season after losing to the Bengals and then having to go on the road on a short week. But the Cowboys came out to play and rolled over the Panthers, an encouraging sign for McCarthy as the players show up for him.

Last week: 22

23. New Orleans Saints (5-9)

It takes courage to bypass an extra point to tie the game on the last play of the game and instead go for the win. Didn’t work, but tip of the hat.

Last week: 23

24. Chicago Bears (4-10)

Just when we thought the Bears had figured something out and were looking to turn the corner, they find themselves right back in the ditch. They have been non-competitive in two straight games, which is surprising considering in their previous three games they lost by a combined seven points. They wrap up the season with home games against the Lions and Seahawks before heading to Green Bay in Week 18. Not fun.

Last week: 24

25. New York Jets (4-10)

Of course, the week after the Jets were officially eliminated from playoff contention, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams turned back the clock and put on a performance reminiscent of their days with the Green Bay Packers to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Last week: 27

26. Carolina Panthers (3-11)

Get them to the offseason already.

Last week: 26

27. Cleveland Browns (3-11)

Jameis Winston has handled the starting quarterback duties for the Browns for the past seven games. While the Browns’ average points and yards per game have increased under Winston, the team has also experienced an uptick in turnovers. The Browns have dropped three consecutive games and will look for a solution at the quarterback position for 2025.

Last week: 25

28. New England Patriots (3-11)

The Patriots still have to play the Buffalo Bills twice the rest of the way, which is probably good news. New England is in play for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, and they don’t need to pick a quarterback. That’s a strong position in which to find yourself.

Last week: 28

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11)

The Jaguars had little to celebrate (outside improving their draft positioning) after a narrow loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. And with both teams eliminated from the playoffs, this weekend came down to bragging rights. On the bright side, rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. managed to break two franchise records.

Last week: 30

30. Tennessee Titans (3-11)

The Will Levis experiment might be over in Tennessee. Levis was benched after his fourth turnover, a pick-6, in Sunday’s rough outing against the Bengals. The offense has struggled all season long and first-year head coach Brian Callahan finds himself in the hot seat with just three games left on the schedule.

Last week: 29

31. Las Vegas Raiders (2-12)

The Raiders seem to sniff a potential win every week without ever closing it out. But these late-game follies have been critical in keeping the team at the top of the draft order. Their ability to blow these close games will be tested against a Mac Jones-led Jaguars team next week.

Last week: 31

32. New York Giants (2-12)

The season cannot end quick enough for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. The Giants, while decimated by injuries, never stood a chance as Lamar Jackson torched the Giants secondary, throwing for five touchdowns. One of the few positives is rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, who had 10 catches for 82 yards and a touchdown while drawing some defensive pass interference calls for the Giants offense.

Last week: 32

