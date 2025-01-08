Fox News Digital Sports NFL power rankings after 2024 regular season ends

Just like that, the 2024 NFL season is finished.

There were plenty of surprises to go around. The Kansas City Chiefs won 15 games despite not being the most dominant team. The Minnesota Vikings nearly won the NFC North with Sam Darnold as the quarterback. Jayden Daniels emerged as a star. And the Buffalo Bills got better after trading one of the top wide receivers in the league.

Those were only some of the storylines around the NFL and that just scratches the surface.

The Detroit Lions are arguably the best team ahead of the playoffs and sit on top of the final NFL power rankings of the season.

How does the rest of it shake out?

1. Detroit Lions (15-2)

Sunday night proved that if the defense wants to, it can be dominant. Allowing just nine points to the Minnesota Vikings was a tremendous leap forward; the only worry is if the bye week will cool down what might just be the best offense in the league. But it’s difficult to believe that will happen.

Last week: 2

2. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2)

Let the (real) games begin for the Chiefs. They locked up the top seed in the AFC, despite at times looking like they weren’t even trying, and appeared to peak on offense in the last month before running out their backups for a meaningless game against Denver. The three-peat dream is right in front of them, and they left no meat on the bone this season in giving themselves the best shot to make it come true.

Last week: 1

3. Buffalo Bills (13-4)

The Bills enter the postseason with a lot of momentum. Despite finishing second in the AFC, many consider this team to be the most dangerous in the NFL. Again, though, everything hinges on postseason performance. A quick out in January could spell big changes in Buffalo.

Last week: 3

4. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

The Eagles wisely rested their starters in Week 18, meaning Saquon Barkley did not break Eric Dickerson’s single-season record for most rushing yards in a season. The Eagles will take on the Packers at home, and the big question in Philadelphia is if/when quarterback Jalen Hurts will clear the concussion protocol. Hurts sustained the concussion in Week 16, and as of Monday had not yet cleared the protocol. The Eagles hope their star quarterback will be back in action come Sunday.

Last week: 5

5. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)

The Ravens put the finishing touches on their incredible season. Lamar Jackson is a favorite for MVP and Baltimore is a favorite to win the Super Bowl. It’s all about the postseason from here.

Last week: 6

6. Minnesota Vikings (14-3)

Kudos to Sam Darnold for revitalizing his career, but it’s fair to say whether he can perform when the lights are the brightest. His offensive line didn’t help, but he did miss some throws early. They do get an indoor game to open up their playoffs, but they need to figure it all out quickly.

Last week: 4

7. Green Bay Packers (11-6)

It’s hard to judge the Packers after a slew of players took the field against the Chicago Bears, but losing at home to them is not what you want. At the end of the day, they still have a superb run game with lots of weapons, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone if they take care of business against the Eagles.

Last week: 7

8. Washington Commanders (12-5)

The Commanders beat the Cowboys on a walk-off touchdown, and secured the No. 6 seed in the NFC, setting up a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs. Their matchup is a rematch of Week 1, when the Bucs beat the Commanders 37-20. Regardless of how the playoffs go for Washington, this season is already a success. The Commanders have finally found their franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels and with a 12-5 record, they are finally headed in the right direction.

Last week: 8

9. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

The Jim Harbaugh era began last January for the Chargers, but this is the part where fans will really get to see just how different things are for the franchise. It was a positive yet familiar script in the regular season, finishing well behind the Chiefs in the division for a wild-card spot, with a hard ceiling on their ability to compete with elite teams. Now is their chance to flip the script in the playoffs, and the last few weeks have shown they have the ammunition to do it.

Last week: 9

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)

That’s going to be a dangerous offense in the postseason.

Last week: 12

11. Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

The best thing that could’ve happened for the Rams was winning the division before Week 18 kicked off, as Sean McVay was able to give his offense, especially quarterback Matthew Stafford, some much-needed rest heading into a big wild-card round against the Minnesota Vikings. While the Vikings were a win away from earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Los Angeles had them at SoFi Stadium earlier this season, and they handled business on their home turf. This Monday night game could be a thriller given both offenses’ ability to take the top off defenses and put points on the board.

Last week: 11

12. Denver Broncos (10-7)

The Broncos may have very well collapsed out of the playoff picture had the Chiefs not played their backups in Week 17, but a 10-win season is still a 10-win season. Sean Payton and Bo Nix delivered a shocking success story to Denver this year amid low expectations. But considering how they played in the final few weeks, they’ve earned plenty more cynicism regarding their ability to compete against Buffalo in the wild-card round.

Last week: 15

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

The Steelers’ defense is still formidable, but can Russell Wilson and his receivers get on the same page to make a postseason play?

Last week: 10

14. Houston Texans (10-7)

The Texans are heading to the playoffs rested and optimistic after a 23-14 win over the Titans on Sunday. Houston won the AFC South with a 10-7 record and move on to host the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round on Saturday afternoon having rested most of their starters this weekend. Quarterback C.J. Stroud went 6-of-6 for 50 yards and a touchdown in the opening series and looks more than ready for the playoffs.

Last week: 13

15. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

In another life, Joe Burrow has the Bengals in the playoffs. But it was too little too late. Cincinnati will stay home.

Last week: 14

16. Seattle Seahawks (10-7)

They might not have been heading to the postseason, but Geno Smith secured a big $2 million incentive with a win and passing for over 185 yards. The win for Seattle gave first-year head coach Mike Macdonald a 10-7 record, which is a great foundation to build on for next season. Seattle doesn’t need to rebuild this offseason given that record, but filling some key holes on the roster could elevate this squad to a playoff team next year if they continue clicking on the offensive end.

Last week: 16

17. Atlanta Falcons (8-9)

They really had more talent than the record indicates, so a disappointment.

Last week: 17

18. Arizona Cardinals (8-9)

Jonathan Gannon’s group certainly showed improvement in his second season, and a lot of that had to do with a healthy Kyler Murray and James Conner leading the way on offense. Also, hats off to Trey McBride for solidifying himself as one of the best tight ends in the league, constantly giving Murray someone to throw to when he needed it. Doubling their win total from a year ago, the Cardinals will continue building, especially on the defensive side of the ball after seemingly adding the right offensive pieces.

Last week: 20

19. Miami Dolphins (8-9)

The Dolphins had a chance to make the playoffs all the way up until the Broncos win in Week 18, yet the team is in complete disarray. Stars Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey are both hinting that they want out of Miami, and that’s not a good sign for head coach Mike McDaniel.

Last week: 18

20. San Francisco 49ers (6-11)

Health is all Kyle Shanahan will be preaching this offseason, as he hopes to have his group back to normal in 2025. Losing Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and many others throughout the season wasn’t something the reigning NFC champs could fight through. One thing to watch this offseason is Brock Purdy’s contract situation, though, as the franchise could move to lock him in and continue building around “Mr. Irrelevant.”

Last week: 19

21. Dallas Cowboys (7-10)

The Cowboys finished the season 7-10 despite key injuries to star players, and now the focus in Dallas turns to the future of head coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy has been with the team for five seasons, and his contract has expired. The team fought hard for him down the stretch, and now Jerry Jones will decide whether the Cowboys bring him back or let him go.

Last week: 21

22. Indianapolis Colts (8-9)

Despite sliding late in the season and missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year, the Colts are sticking with general manager Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen. But changes are still coming in Indy as the team announced Monday that it will be moving on from defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Last week: 22

23. Carolina Panthers (5-12)

Bryce Young is your 2025 quarterback, as it should be.

Last week: 24

24. Chicago Bears (5-12)

The Bears will not be heading into the offseason with a sour taste in their mouths. Maybe the Packers let up on the gas pedal a bit during the game, but giving your No. 1 pick a walk-off win with a field goal can swing some sort of momentum their way. Now, they need to hit big on their hires.

Last week: 23

25. New York Jets (5-12)

The Jets did the most Jets thing ever and won their final game of the regular season to worsen their draft position in 2025. Add in the fact that Aaron Rodgers seems destined for retirement, and this is a franchise that must go into a complete rebuild. They need to find the right head coach, but how desirable is the job? Not very, quite frankly.

Last week: 27

26. New Orleans Saints (5-12)

Onward to their coaching search.

Last week: 25

27. Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)

Four wins it is for Antonio Pierce in his first full season as a head coach. But the Raiders may have been the most competitive uncompetitive team in the league this year, as they kept plenty of games close despite one of the most incomplete rosters and hapless quarterback situation. They will be looking for a new coach.

Last week: 26

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13)

Doug Pederson is out and the Jaguars are wasting no time in looking for his replacement. On Tuesday, the team announced eight interviews, including one with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson – one of the most highly sought after coaches this offseason.

Last week: 28

29. New England Patriots (4-13)

So, the Patriots fired Jerod Mayo after he led the team to a Week 18 victory that bumped New England from the No. 1 overall pick in 2025 down to No. 4. With a roster as bleak as the one the Patriots currently have, they needed all the draft capital they could get. Like the Jets (and possibly the Dolphins), New England is an AFC East team that needs a head coach. But with Drake Maye at the helm, it’s a more desirable job than New York.

Last week: 30

30. New York Giants (3-14)

The Giants lost to the Eagles backups, securing the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft. John Mara is bringing back both general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll for a fourth season. The top priority for the Giants this offseason is to find a quarterback, whether that be through free agency, the draft, or maybe both. There is certainly an urgency in New York to turn things around next season, as Schoen and Daboll certainly head into next season on the hot seat.

Last week: 32

31. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

The Titans will be looking for new leadership when they make the first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft after deciding to part ways with general manager Ran Carthon after just two years. Big spending couldn’t solve Tennessee’s issues last offseason. It’ll be interesting to see their approach this time around.

Last week: 29

32. Cleveland Browns (3-14)

The Browns’ putrid season has finally ended.

Last week: 31

