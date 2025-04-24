Fox News Digital Sports’ final 2025 NFL mock draft

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tennessee Titans will be on the clock in mere hours and all signs have indicated the team will select quarterback Cam Ward, though nothing will be official until NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell steps up to the podium and announces his name.

Other than the former Miami Hurricanes star going No. 1 to the Titans, the way the rest of the NFL Draft could shake out is unclear. Travis Hunter being taken No. 2 seems like a sure thing for the Cleveland Browns, but the team may also address its quarterback situation and defense.

What about the New York Giants? Could the team go quarterback at No. 3 or decide on top-tier pass-rusher Abdul Carter with that selection? The team has also been rumored to trade back in the first round and possibly trade back into the latter part of the round after their first selection.

There is still a ton to be decided come Thursday night. Here’s what the Fox News Digital Sports staff believes could happen if there are no trades in the first round.

1. Tennessee Titans: QB Cam Ward

The Titans get their potential franchise quarterback with Ward, who has ascended as the consensus top quarterback pick of 2025, even if he lacks the “generational” luster of prospects past.

2. Cleveland Browns: CB/WR Travis Hunter

What has been mocked numerous times does so one more time here. Blue chip, generational, whatever superlative you’d like to use for an elite prospect with the ability to be a perennial Pro Bowler, that’s Travis Hunter. The Browns need those players, and head coach Kevin Stefanski will find a way to utilize him on both sides of the ball. Welcome to Cleveland, Heisman winner.

3. New York Giants: EDGE Abdul Carter

The Giants have solidified their quarterback room at least for next season, giving general manager Joe Schoen room to move on from drafting a quarterback with the third overall pick. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is the next best choice to bolster their defensive front.

4. New England Patriots: OT Will Campbell

Drake Maye showed some positive signs last season. Protecting Maye in year 2 gives the Patriots the best chance to see their young quarterback reach his full potential.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Ashton Jeanty

With Liam Coen now running the show in Jacksonville, the former Buccaneers offensive coordinator will look to add some firepower with the No. 5 overall pick in the draft. There might not be a player that will add more immediate firepower and juice to an offense than Ashton Jeanty. The Boise State star running back will give Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence a running back they can trust.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: DT Mason Graham

This is prime Shedeur Sanders territory, but based on the latest reports, it suddenly appears to be a reach. So, we will give the Raiders the best available talent and Maxx Crosby’s partner.

7. New York Jets: TE Tyler Warren

When was the last time the Jets had a true playmaker at tight end? Tyler Warren could end up being that guy with the No. 7 pick. New York isn’t exactly deep at the position, and he could end up being a game-changing target for quarterback Justin Fields.

8. Carolina Panthers: CB Will Johnson

Carolina can round out a strong secondary by plugging in Will Johnson to play opposite of Jaycee Horn. Outside of Travis Hunter, Johnson is considered the top cornerback prospect in this year’s draft.

9. New Orleans Saints: QB Shedeur Sanders

He might have gone past the Giants and Raiders, but the Saints, a team that could definitely use a quarterback now and in the future, don’t let him get out of the top 10. Sanders’ accuracy, scrambling ability and decision-making could be put to the test right away with Derek Carr dealing with a shoulder injury that has the ability to knock him out for the entire season. Thus, the door is very much open for Sanders to start right away in the Big Easy.

10. Chicago Bears: EDGE Mykel Williams

Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams becomes the Bears’ first defensive player to be selected in the first round since 2018, and with good reason. Williams’ explosive qualities make him the perfect weapon in Dennis Allen’s defense.

11. San Francisco 49ers: OT Kelvin Banks Jr.

Trent Williams isn’t getting any younger. While the left tackle spot probably better suits Banks, the 49ers could plug him in on the right side from day 1 and eventually move him to the left side whenever Williams decides to step away.

12. Dallas Cowboys: OG Tyler Booker

All-Pro guard and staple on the offensive line Zack Martin retired this offseason, and he left a gaping hole on the Cowboys offensive line. With the selection of Booker, he can step in and replace Martin and make an immediate impact for the Cowboys. While adding a rookie wide receiver to have alongside CeeDee Lamb was tempting and the flashier pick, the hole Martin left was simply to big to ignore with Booker available.

13. Miami Dolphins: EDGE Jalon Walker

This is not necessarily a team need, but this is top-10, even top-5, talent falling right in their lap. The offense hardly needs help, so it’s time to go with point-prevention.

14. Indianapolis Colts: EDGE Shemar Stewart

The Colts are in need of a game-wrecker on defense. The days of Shaquille Leonard are over and having an edge rusher at the linebacker position would help a lot. That’s where Shemar Stewart comes in. The edge rusher flew up draft boards in the weeks before the draft. He may end up being a steal at No. 14.

15. Atlanta Falcons: WR Matthew Golden

The Falcons have slowly been building an ensemble of top-tier offensive players over the last few years, and Matthew Golden could be the last piece to put the unit over the top.

16. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Mike Green

The Cardinals desperately need some pass rush for head coach Jonathan Gannon, a defensive mind, to work with. They did so by adding Josh Sweat in free agency, and they don’t stop here after a couple of their options go earlier in this draft. Green is a versatile player out of Marshall, and Gannon could utilize his speed and power to disrupt the pocket.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: DT Kenneth Grant

The Bengals took care of their offense in the offseason and will use the draft to address their defense: Michigan big man Kenneth Grant is the best choice at No. 17. His size and athleticism guarantee consistent pressure in the backfield.

18. Seattle Seahawks: S Malaki Starks

The “Legion of Boom” days may be long gone, but Starks is a strong prospect and could be a building block as the Seahawks continue to retool their secondary.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Tetairoa McMillan

At first glance, adding McMillan to a wide receiver room that already has Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan might seem like overkill. But with Godwin coming off a season-ending dislocated ankle injury, and Evans being 31 years old, this a move that ensures the future of the wide receiver room is in good hands.

20. Denver Broncos: RB Omarion Hampton

We see what Bo Nix can do, and Denver has lacked an explosive running game for quite some time. We’ll get them the Tar Heel.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Jaxson Dart

The Steelers will need to figure out its quarterback situation by the time the weekend is over. Let’s start at No. 21 with Jaxson Dart. Barring a trade, Dart seems reasonable at this moment in the draft.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: TE Colton Loveland

Jim Harbaugh is smiling ear to ear after landing his former Michigan Wolverines tight end, a position that Justin Herbert desperately needs an upgrade at. Loveland is arguably the best pass-catching tight end in this class, and Harbaugh obviously knows what he can do in the blocking game as well. A reunion to aid a potential playoff run.

23. Green Bay Packers: WR Emeka Egbuka

The Packers don’t often take wide receivers in the first round, but with a chance to help Jordan Love reach the next level, Egbuka would be a strong addition to spread out the offense and give Love another solid option.

24. Minnesota Vikings: OL Grey Zabel

After giving up nine sacks in the playoffs, the Vikings will call on North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel to boost up their O-line. With the offseason additions of Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, Zabel will fit in nicely at left guard.

25. Houston Texans: WR Luther Burden III

Burden’s raw talent is undeniable, but he was deployed in a very specific way at Missouri. While it’s unclear whether his skill set will translate to the NFL, the Texans wide receiver room could benefit from some depth.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Walter Nolen DT

The Rams would be absolutely thrilled if Nolen fell to them at No. 26 overall. The addition of Nolen to a defensive line of Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner and 2024 defensive rookie of the year winner Jared Verse would give them a young defensive front that would terrorize opposing offensive linemen for years to come. If Colston Loveland falls to No. 26, however, the Rams may run to the podium to get the pick in.

27. Baltimore Ravens: EDGE James Pearce Jr.

The Tennessee star adds to a defense that could use some more pass rush. The Ravens have it all on offense, so bolstering the other side of the ball is a must in this draft.

28. Detroit Lions: OT Ahmad Membou

There aren’t many reasons why Membou should fall this much. Detroit is getting a gift here, and it’s an awesome selection for an already stout offense.

29. Washington Commanders: LB Jihaad Campbell

The richer could very well get richer. Washington has a good opportunity to add depth to its linebacker corps with the selection of Jihaad Campbell. He may not fall this far down, but if he does, it will be a boon for the Commanders or any other team in need of an elite defender.

30. Buffalo Bills: DB Jahdae Barron

Barron played some of the best coverage in college football last season, showing pro-ready instincts. Even if he isn’t the fastest player available at this point, Buffalo should be able to get the most out of him as a late first-round steal.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Donovan Jackson

Ohio State lineman Donovan Jackson decided to stick around Columbus for another year, which earned him a national championship and a lot more credibility as a draft prospect. If he’s still on the board with the 31st pick, the Chiefs will look to boost their offensive line with a versatile and powerful guard like Jackson.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: TE Mason Taylor

Dallas Goedert had a solid 2024 season, but he turned 30 earlier this year. Taylor could inject some explosiveness into the Eagles tight end room. General manager Howie Roseman gets another SEC player.