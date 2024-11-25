Fox News Digital Sports’ college football winners and losers: Week 13

The College Football Playoff landscape was shaken up on Saturday with three top 10 teams falling to lower-ranked opponents, while three more in the top 15 also lost.

The SEC was the biggest conference to take a hit. No. 7 Alabama, No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 15 Texas A&M suffered losses to unranked teams. No. 5 Indiana, which had been writing a terrific Cinderella story, completely folded when going up against No. 2 Ohio State.

So, the question was: Who were the teams that were essentially locks for the College Football Playoff? The only answer could be No. 1 Oregon. The Ducks had the weekend off and already clinched a spot in the Big Ten Conference Championship.

The 11 other spots appeared to be up for grabs.

Which teams went home winners, and which teams went home losers? Let’s break it down here.

Winners

Arizona State: How about those Sun Devils? Head coach Kenny Dillingham has Arizona State sitting in a tiebreaker for the Big 12 conference, but they control their own destiny after beating BYU on Saturday in what was a wild final minute of action. The biggest takeaway is that with Colorado losing, this sets up a massive final weekend in the conference, and Arizona State is one win away from playing for a title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Tennessee: Yes, the Vols beat UTEP on Saturday in what was not much of a football game. But it was what happened around them in the SEC that now has Tennessee in a prime spot for a playoff spot. With Ole Miss and Alabama both being upset on Saturday, a path opened for Josh Heupel’s team to clinch a playoff berth next weekend against Vanderbilt. Just when you thought things wouldn’t go their way, the Vols are now sitting pretty.

Florida: Since the school came out and said head coach Billy Napier is going to stay for next season, the Gators have done something they haven’t done since 2003: They beat a ranked opponent as an unranked opponent for the second straight game. The Gators picked off Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart three times in the win, playing spoiler and delivering a crushing blow to the Rebels’ playoff hopes.

Notre Dame: Notre Dame is doing exactly what they are supposed to do, and the stink from their loss to Northern Illinois is gone. They went to a neutral field against a ranked Army team and ran them out of the building. Who knows if they can hang with Oregon, Ohio State and Texas, but they are rightfully within the top five. Oh, and how cool was it to see a Jeter back in the Bronx?

Nebraska: Taking down Wisconsin, 44-25, finally gave Nebraska its elusive sixth win under Matt Rhule. The midseason addition of offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen has transformed the Cornhuskers’ offense.

Brent Venables: It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables. He revealed his wife was battling cancer again as the season seemed to have slipped away. He finally got a win with a big upset over Alabama. The Sooners are 6-5 this season.

Losers

Colorado: Well, Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes blew their opportunity at playing for the Big 12 championship. Sure, there are a few weird scenarios that could get them in, but the loss to Kansas all but confirms that the Colorado run has come to an end. The only good part about the game against the Jayhawks was Travis Hunter, who looks to have solidified the Heisman Trophy, in my opinion.

Ole Miss: If the Rebels had won out, they would be all but assured a spot in the College Football Playoffs. With their 24-17 loss to Florida, now they need nothing short of a miracle to make it. Jaxson Dart hadn’t thrown more than one interception in a game over the last two seasons prior to Saturday, when he threw three interceptions. Two of his interceptions came in the final two minutes of the game, sealing the Rebels’ fate.

Rutgers: A timeout that will live in infamy cost Rutgers a chance at its first win vs. a ranked opponent since 2009. The Scarlet Knights are bowl bound regardless, but it will be a senior day the program never gets back.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels were humiliated by Boston College, and even a pair of late meaningless touchdowns didn’t make it much prettier after falling behind 41-7.

The SEC: Things went sideways for the conference in a wild way on Saturday. Ole Miss losing to Florida was thought to be the only madness we’d see this past weekend, but Alabama decided to join the party of losing a spot in the College Football Playoff by getting drilled by Oklahoma. Then, Texas A&M was beaten by Auburn in four overtimes, which has caused full-blown chaos in the conference. Georgia clinched a spot in the SEC championship, and the winner of Texas vs. Texas A&M will face the Bulldogs in Atlanta. But what happens if the Aggies win this weekend, then upset Georgia in Atlanta? We can only imagine.

