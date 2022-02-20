FOX Sports 

Fox Nation-sponsored car races into the top 15 at Daytona 500

Landon Cassill, driving the Fox Nation-sponsored Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, finished in the top 15 at the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon.

However, it was NASCAR Cup rookie Austin Cindric who held on in an overtime shootout to win Daytona 500 for Team Penske. Cindric was the leader at the start of the two-lap overtime shootout with Ryan Blaney beside him.

Cindric switched lanes as soon as he cleared Blaney to drop in front of his teammate, so the duo could hook together for two final trips around the track. Blaney made one desperate attempt up high to get around Cindric, but Cindric threw a huge block that forced Blaney into the outside wall.

Bubba Wallace then surged even with Cindric in the bottom lane, forcing Cindric to forget about Blaney behind him and focus on beating Wallace to the finish line.

“Oh, my God. I’ve got so many people to thank,” a stunned Cindric said after climbing from his car and saluting the capacity crowd of some 120,000 spectators. “First and foremost Roger Penske, happy birthday!”

FOX Corporation Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch was named honorary starter of the 64th edition of The Great American Race, which is one of the most significant in NASCAR history as it marks the official debut of the Next Gen Cup Series car.

Murdoch was joined during the pre-race ceremonies by Fox Sports’ Charles Woodson, who served as Grand Marshal and gave the “Start your engines!” command. The Super Bowl champion and 9-time Pro Bowl player was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the class of 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.