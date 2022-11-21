Fox Corp’s Lachlan Murdoch unveils new Fox Sports Plaza at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar

Fox Corporation Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch was in Qatar on Monday to officially open up the new Fox Sports Plaza at Al Udeid Air Base located in the country.

Murdoch was in windy Doha – one of the sites of the 2022 World Cup being played in the Gulf country for the first time. He was with Brigadier General Jeffrey Nelson to perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the venue, which includes a sports bar, outdoor kitchen, indoor and outdoor seating, multiple TVs, a video-game area and other recreational features.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was a gift from Fox to U.S. servicemembers.

“I’d really like to say this afternoon, what a pleasure in seeing so many distinguished American servicemembers here and to bring your courage and stories home to the American people,” Murdoch said as he recalled coverage of FOX’s NFL broadcast on Veterans Day. “I particularly liked the vignettes that the FOX Sports producers were able to produce around individual servicemembers.

WORLD CUP 2022: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

“I think it’s so important we remind our friends at home and our families at home what you do and what you sacrifice every single day that you’re here and a part of the armed forces. It’s a great appreciation and gratitude. I say thank you to all of you.”

Murdoch, Nelson and FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks cut the ribbon to officially open the plaza.

The base was built more than a dozen years ago, and the new plaza will help enhance any downtime U.S. servicemembers stationed there or passing through have.

The plaza opening coincides with the start of the World Cup. FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights for the world’s biggest soccer tournament and servicemembers will be able to watch the matches on Day 2.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. men’s national team plays Wales at 1 p.m. ET on FOX Sports.