Four bowl games scheduled on New Year's Day

Four bowl games will usher in the New Year.

Here’s a rundown of the games.

The Citrus Bowl – Orlando, Fla.

Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh go head-to-head when Alabama meets Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. The Crimson Tide will try to win a bowl game for the fifth straight year and ensure a Top 10 ranking to end the season. Michigan is trying to avoid a fourth straight bowl loss. The Wolverines are seeking their fourth 10-win year in Harbaugh’s five seasons. The game will air on ABC.

The Outback Bowl – Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota’s high-powered offense, led by sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan, goes against SEC defensive player of the year Derrick Brown and the Auburn defense in the Outback Bowl. Morgan has passed for nearly 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns. No. 9 Auburn is the only team to have played five of the top-13 teams in the final CFP rankings. The last time No. 16 Minnesota ended the season in the AP Top 25 was 2003, when the Golden Gophers were 20th in the final poll after winning the Sun Bowl. The game will air on ESPN.

The Rose Bowl – Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon faces Wisconsin in the 106th Rose Bowl. These schools met in the Granddaddy of Them All eight years ago and put on one of the most exciting games in this bowl’s long history. Both programs are stacked with elite offensive talent again. They’ve also got two of the best defenses in the country. Both schools fell just short of the College Football Playoff and they get a trip to Pasadena as a consolation prize. The game will air on ESPN.

The Sugar Bowl – New Orleans

Baylor tries for its first 12-win season when the eighth-ranked Bears take on No. 5 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Baylor was a 1-11 team just three seasons ago. Georgia has won at least 11 games in each of the past three seasons and is in the Sugar Bowl for a second straight year. For the Bulldogs, the Sugar Bowl has been a consolation prize after losing the SEC Championship game two seasons running. But Georgia players say they want to send seniors out as winners this time after last year’s Sugar Bowl loss to Texas. The game will air on ESPN.

This story is based on reporting by The Associated Press.