Former WNBA star arrested, facing multiple charges: report

Former WNBA star Shoni Schimmel was arrested in Oregon on Monday.

Schimmel, who was put behind bars after an alleged violent incident, is being held on felony charges of assault and criminal mischief, according to TMZ Sports .

She is also facing other allegations including, misdemeanor charges of menacing, recklessly endangering another, harassment, and domestic abuse, the website reported.

Schimmel was booked at 1 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, jail records show. And her bail is currently set at $48,750.

An All-American guard for the University of Louisville, Schimmel was drafted by the Atlanta Dream with the No. 8 overall selection in the 2014 WNBA Draft. In 2014, Schimmel was the All-Star MVP after finishing the game with 29 points and eight assists.

Schimmel, who was a two-time All-Star during her professional career, was traded to the New York Liberty before the start of 2016.

In May of 2018, Schimmel signed with the Las Vegas Aces after sitting out the 2017 season.

A Native American whose talents on the basketball court were the subject of a documentary, “Off the Rez,” grew up near Pendleton, Oregon, on the Umatilla Reservation.