Former WNBA player to coach junior college men's basketball team

A former WNBA player will become head coach of a junior men’s college basketball team, making her the only female head coach in men’s college basketball.

Tamara Moore, who will lead the team at Mesabi Range College in Minnesota, told ESPN on Sunday she is looking to prove that women are just as capable as men when it comes to coaching basketball.

“Now, it’s time for me to show you guys and show people that women are just as knowledgeable as men to coach the game,” Moore said.

Moore joins an ever-growing list of former WNBA players who are making an impact on the men’s game over the past decade. Becky Hammon is an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, Teresa Weatherspoon is an assistant with the New Orleans Pelicans, where Swin Cash is an executive.

“For me, it’s not new, just being someone that’s always tried to push the game forward,” Moore said. “I think it means a lot, looking at Becky Hammon and Teresa Weatherspoon and Swin Cash, all women I played with or against in the WNBA, who opened the door for this opportunity. The biggest thing for me is those doors led to this door.”

Moore isn’t the only woman to ever coach at the junior level. Kerri-Ann McTiernan became the men’s coach for Kingsborough Community College in New York City in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Moore played in the WNBA after playing at Wisconsin. From 2002 to 2007, Moore had been on the Miami Sol, Minnesota Lynx, Detroit Shock, Phoenix Mercury, New York Liberty, Los Angeles Sparks and Houston Comets.

Mesabi Range College is located in Virginia, Minn. The team placed in the National Junior College Athletic Association. The team was 20-9 overall last season.