Former Vikings defensive coordinator’s death caused by chronic alcohol abuse: reports

Adam Zimmer, former Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator and offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals, died in October due to chronic alcohol abuse.

Zimmer was found dead at his home in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, on October 31st. He was 38 years old.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office listed the cause of death on Friday as “complications of chronic ethanol use disorder,” according to the Star Tribune.

ADAM ZIMMER’S SISTER REMEMBERS HER BROTHER IN EMOTIONAL INSTAGRAM POST

Zimmer, the son of longtime Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, was a coach in Minnesota from 2014 to 2021.

His death was announced by his sister – Corri Zimmer – in an Instagram post.

“I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was. I’ve felt pain like this once before but it’s been a while and I didn’t know I was able to feel like this again. My heart is shattered and it hurts so bad. I don’t know how to juggle being a mom to one year old twin boys and the grief of losing my brother so unexpectedly,” she wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Adam Zimmer was working remotely as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals at the time of his death.

“Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news,” Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement following Zimmer’s death. “Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us — they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zimmer began his NFL coaching career with the New Orleans Saints as an assistant linebackers coach from 2006 to 2009.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.